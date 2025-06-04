^

Entertainment

'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 4, 2025 | 3:49pm

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from “Pinoy Big Brother” winner and recipient of many awards, including Content Creator and Streamer of the Year, Myrtle Sarrosa holds the unique distinction of being the first ever Gold card holder of Timezone Iloilo.

“And it was the biggest accomplishment back then ever!” she said at her recent launch as Timezone Philippines’ first ever Filipino celebrity endorser.

“I remember, nu’ng binigyan nila ako ng gold card for the first time, I was so happy to tap it around!”

Playing in the arcade “brought to life my passion for gaming,” she noted.

“So maraming allowances ito,” quipped Timezone Philippines Chief Executive Officer, President and General Manager Raffy Prats, who tapped Myrtle as the brand’s first ambassador after learning that Myrtle has been playing at the arcades park since kindergarten.

“I really enjoy speed games like Midnight and also Pump It Up (formerly Dance Dance Revolution),” Myrtle shared.

Apart from the Gold card, Sarrosa revealed her best gaming prize yet.

“There was a point in time in Iloilo na lahat ng prizes sa Prize Cube naubos ko s’ya in one day,” she revealed.

“Yes, it was crazy! I think sunod-sunod s’ya. I think ‘pag (you’re in the mood) na, para kang nag-zone out tapos nakikita mo ‘yung saktong timing every time na nahuhulog mo s’ya tapos everyone who was there was so shocked!”

As brand ambassador, Myrtle would possibly have her own signature merchandise and special card. — Video by Deni Bernardo

MYRTLE SARROSA

TIMEZONE
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Vico Sotto, Catriona Gray follow each other on Instagram; fans start to 'ship'

Vico Sotto, Catriona Gray follow each other on Instagram; fans start to 'ship'

By Jan Milo Severo | 7 hours ago
Social media users have began "shipping" Pasig Mayor Vico Sotto and Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray after they...
Entertainment
fbtw
Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

Tom Cruise reflects on 'Mission: Impossible' journey with BTS photos

By Kristofer Purnell | 4 days ago
Hollywood star Tom Cruise looked back at his three-decade journey with "Mission: Impossible" following the release...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

Rey PJ Abellana cries foul after Carla Abellana, ex-wife's interview about cheating

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Veteran actor Rey PJ Abellana cried foul after his ex-wife Rea Reyes and daughter Carla Abellana had an interview with Julius...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo, rumored billionaire boyfriend Vincent Co spotted anew at party with Heart Evangelista, Chiz

Bea Alonzo, rumored billionaire boyfriend Vincent Co spotted anew at party with Heart Evangelista, Chiz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Rumored couple Bea Alonzo and Vincent Co were spotted together in a birthday party. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen

Fil-Am Hailee Steinfeld marries NFL MVP Josh Allen

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Filipino-American actress Hailee Steinfeld tied the knot with American football star and reigning National Football League...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Michelle Dee gets bitten by pet dog: &lsquo;Never underestimate dog bites!&rsquo;

Michelle Dee gets bitten by pet dog: ‘Never underestimate dog bites!’

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Beauty queen-actress Michelle Dee reminded the public to act quickly when they get bitten by their pets like what she has...
Entertainment
fbtw
Jessie J diagnosed with early breast cancer

Jessie J diagnosed with early breast cancer

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
British singer-songwriter Jessie J revealed that she has early breast cancer. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Charo Santos-Concio first to receive SPU's honorary doctorate degree

Charo Santos-Concio first to receive SPU's honorary doctorate degree

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 hours ago
Kapamilya host Charo Santos-Concio was awarded the Doctor of Humanities (Honoris Causa) title by her alma mater, St. Paul...
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19 to headline Bicol Music Festival

SB19 to headline Bicol Music Festival

By Jan Milo Severo | 8 hours ago
After the overwhelming success of their two-night concert in Philippine Arena, “Kings of P-pop” SB19 is set to...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with