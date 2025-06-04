'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won

MANILA, Philippines — Apart from “Pinoy Big Brother” winner and recipient of many awards, including Content Creator and Streamer of the Year, Myrtle Sarrosa holds the unique distinction of being the first ever Gold card holder of Timezone Iloilo.

“And it was the biggest accomplishment back then ever!” she said at her recent launch as Timezone Philippines’ first ever Filipino celebrity endorser.

“I remember, nu’ng binigyan nila ako ng gold card for the first time, I was so happy to tap it around!”

Playing in the arcade “brought to life my passion for gaming,” she noted.

“So maraming allowances ito,” quipped Timezone Philippines Chief Executive Officer, President and General Manager Raffy Prats, who tapped Myrtle as the brand’s first ambassador after learning that Myrtle has been playing at the arcades park since kindergarten.

“I really enjoy speed games like Midnight and also Pump It Up (formerly Dance Dance Revolution),” Myrtle shared.

Apart from the Gold card, Sarrosa revealed her best gaming prize yet.

“There was a point in time in Iloilo na lahat ng prizes sa Prize Cube naubos ko s’ya in one day,” she revealed.

“Yes, it was crazy! I think sunod-sunod s’ya. I think ‘pag (you’re in the mood) na, para kang nag-zone out tapos nakikita mo ‘yung saktong timing every time na nahuhulog mo s’ya tapos everyone who was there was so shocked!”

As brand ambassador, Myrtle would possibly have her own signature merchandise and special card. — Video by Deni Bernardo