How to be a gamer honor student: Myrtle Sarrosa, Timezone give tips

MANILA, Philippines — Believe it or not, but apart from motor skills and honing musicality, the arcades helped Myrtle Sarrosa to become a good student in more ways than one.

Apart from being a “Pinoy Big Brother” winner and recipient of many awards, including Content Creator and Streamer of the Year, Sarrosa also graduated cum laude (with honors) from the University of the Philippines, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Broadcast Communication.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, Myrtle shared how she is able to strike a balance between her studies and other passions such as showbiz and gaming.

“Scholar ako sa UP pero na-instill sa’kin na these things are something you should be grateful for kasi it’s also a privilege to have the opportunity to study, so lagi nilang sinasabi ‘yon,” she shared.

“But whenever I feel burned out talaga, there’s always a time for having fun,” added Timezone Philippines’ first every Filipino celebrity ambassador.

She recalled that while she was still a student, she would hangout at the arcades for about an hour in a day just to take a break from school.

“It was really my (relaxation) after school,” she said.

Besides providing leisure, the arcades taught Sarrosa to become “a better person.”

“More than what it taught in the education, it really helped me become a better person, to really break out of my shell,” she affirmed. “Prior pa sa pagco-cosplay ko, I was very shy, so being at (the arcades) allowed me to meet other people with the same passion for games, having fun, and sharing that with a community with the same interests allowed me to get out of my shell and meet new people and showcase ‘yung creativity ko and passions.”

For those who also want to succeed may it be in games or life, her advice is to first, “Give praise to the Lord.”

“It’s always very important to just have fun. We only have one life… and the most important thing to do with that life is to value it, making sure that every second, every minute of your life is lived with so much fun,” she said further.

“You can’t replace hard work, so hard work is a big part of that,” Timezone Philippines Chief Executive Officer, President and General Manager Raffy Prats said as a reminder for success.

“And then of course, strike a balance, because if it’s all hard work and you won’t have fun, you’ll burn out… You have to come to school or office, then after that, you could play a little bit and enjoy the time with friends and family because at the end of the day, work is good but you also have to have that balance.” — Video by Deni Bernardo

RELATED: 'It was crazy!': Myrtle Sarrosa bares best arcade prize she ever won