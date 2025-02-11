PAWS launches 'pet friendly' seal for establishments

More and more people are becoming responsible pet parents to pets such as dogs.

MANILA, Philippines — Non-governmental organization (NGO) Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) is launching its own Pet Friendly Seal that will help pet owners determine better if establishments they enter are truly pet friendly.

In a social media post, PAWS noted that more local businesses are branding themselves as "pet friendly" to better attract pet parents, however some establishments often only accept small or specific breeds of pets.

As a result, Aspins or Asong Pinoy often never qualify these created standards, creating a narrative they aren't worthy companions or ideal to share a space with.

"It’s high time we challenge narrow views and embrace a true definition of pet friendliness — one that values pets regardless of size or breed," said the NGO.

The guidelines PAWS will provide for obtaining its Pet Friendly Seal are to "ensure pet parents can confidently choose restaurants, hotels, and businesses that welcome their beloved pets, without the worry of being turned away based on size or breed."

These guidelines will also help establishments embrace responsible pet owners, adhere to health and safety protocols, and maintain a safe environment for everyone.

Recommendations for establishments to be evaluated as pet friendly spaces can be submitted to PAWS' website.

"Together, we can create inclusive spaces for all, while ensuring that every pet dog or cat — large or small, purebred or not — gets the love and respect they deserve," PAWS ended.

Accounts of pet discrimination have grown the past few years, one of the biggest among them a Tagaytay restaurant that turned away an Aspin, capturing online attention including Heart Evangelista.

