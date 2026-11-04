Monkey steals BINI Aiah's shades during Bali trip

Aiah of BINI in Bali, Indonesia moments before a monkey stole her sunglasses.

MANILA, Philippines — Singer Aiah Arceta of the P-pop girl group BINI had a funny encounter during a trip to Bali, Indonesia with a monkey that stole her sunglasses.

Aiah posted a 14-second clip on her TikTok account of her posing for a picture when a monkey climbed up to the ledge she was leaning on and pried the shades off her face.

"Sneaky monkeyy haha," Aiah wrote in the caption of the post, which also showed the monkey fidgeting with the eyepiece before climbing down and running off.

Aiah later said in the comments that she was able to retrieve her sunglasses, but still managed to laugh off the incident with her followers.

In less than a day, the video has managered to garner over two million views, more than 500,000 likes, and nearly 3,000 comments.

BINI is preparing for the final show of its "Signals" world tour, which will be in New Taipei City, Taiwan on November 15.

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