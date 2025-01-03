Animal rights group rescues dog whose owners died in Jeju Air crash

MANILA, Philippines — Animal rights group Coexistence of Animal Rights on Earth (CARE) rescued a dog named Pudding, whose family perished in the tragic Jeju Air crash in South Korea.

Last December 29, a Jeju Air plane flying from Bangkok to South Korea with 181 people on board crashed on landing, with just two people plucked alive from the wreckage.

Among the casualties was a family of nine led by a 79-year-old patriarch from a Yeonggwang County village in Korea's South Jeolla province.

The family left behind Pudding, who stayed outside the family house waiting for her owners. Pudding reportedly kept returning to the same spot even after neighbors tried to care for her, staring at passing cars hoping they would be her family.

CARE found Pudding near the village's community center and moved her to a veterinary hospital in Seoul for medical evaluation as she had consumed harmful items while scavenging during her wait.

The organization announced they would look after Pudding until it has found the dog's suitable guardian.

