Insurance platform covers financial assistance for burial expenses, missing pet coverage

MANILA, Philippines — Now that more and more people consider their pets as their fur babies, e-commerce insurance platform by Advanced Abilities, Policymate, has decided that it is time to offer insurance coverage to ensure that they answer to the pet owners’ wish for their beloved fur babies to get the best care and protection possible.

Pet insurance ensures that pets receive quality medical care and empowers pet owners to be better “fur parents.” With the financial support that the pet insurance provides, owners can make health decisions toward proactive and preventative care rather than be limited by budget concerns.

"Pet cats and dogs are more than just furry companions; they are cherished members of our families. We at Policymate believe that providing them with comprehensive insurance is one of the best ways to ensure another layer of support and protection without financial stress for when pets fall ill, meet accidents or need wellness visits," said Angelo Antonio “AA” Buendia, Chief Executive Officer and President of Advanced Abilities.

The first among the providers in the insurance platform's Pet Insurance category is MePets by Liberty Insurance. Liberty MePets insurance offers comprehensive coverage for pets, including medical reimbursements for both common diseases like Lyme Disease, Distemper, Rabies, and Parvovirus, as well as accidental diseases such as accidental poisoning or injuries.

Additionally, financial assistance for burial expenses, missing pet coverage up to 90 days, and accidental death and disablement are also among benefits for policy holders. With its network of veterinarians around the country, it also makes it easy for pet owners to find providers and tailor coverage to their needs and budget.

Aside from the medical concerns of pets, the insurance also covers medical emergencies that pet owners may encounter. In the event that a pet owner is bitten or severely scratched by their pet, policies include coverage for necessary treatment and medicines as well as financial assistance in the event of accidental death and disablement.

MePets also allows policy holders to upgrade their coverage to include third party liability to cover costs for property damage and medical expenses in the event that other parties other than the pets and their owners are involved in any untoward situation.

Together with its partners, the insurance provider aims to raise awareness about the importance of pet insurance and its role in promoting the health and well-being of pets.

"We hope that in our effort to provide robust coverage options that cater to the diverse needs of pet owners, we can help foster healthier and happier pets and more responsible pet ownership," Buendia said.

