Filipinos prefer young pets, medium-sized dogs â€” study

Filipinos prefer young pets, medium-sized dogs — study

MANILA, Philippines — A global study by food company Mars Incorporated zeroed in on the biggest trends influencing current pet owners in the Philippines.

The study conducted this year among over 20,000 pet parents in 20 countries, including the Philippines, highlights the significant impact pets have on owners' lives and explores the latest trends in pet ownership.

It is dubbed as the most extensive study of its kind, this as global pet ownership is now well over a billion.

In the Philippines, medium-sized dogs are the most popular. When it comes to breeds, Shih Tzu is the most common dog, while for cats, it is Persians.

A third of Filipino respondents consider their pets to be the most important thing in their lives. Among those satisfied with their pets, owners appreciate the stress relief, reduced anxiety, and unconditional love brought about by their pets.

Dog ownership satisfaction is really high among Gen Z (64%) and Millennials (62%), with similar high numbers for cat owners (54% and 50%, respectively).

But the study did find that while first-time pet ownership is common among Gen Z Filipinos, Millennials tend to plan pet parenthood more thoroughly.

An overwhelming majority of puppies (80%) and kittens (79%) in the Philippines are acquired when they are three months old or younger, although only 4% were adopted from shelters, thus emphasizing the need to raise awareness and support for shelter adoptions.

Johnny Racoma, General Manager for Mars Pet Nutrition Philippines, said the study highlights Filipinos in some big cities perceive their neighborhoods as more pet-friendly than the global average, which points to the "incredible progress of the country over the years" as Filipinos value the comfort that pets bring.

"There is still a long way to go with the need to promote pet adoption and educate responsible pet ownership," Racoma added.

