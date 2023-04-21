Save the date: BGC to hold biggest summer pet 'pawty'

MANILA, Philippines — Who says fur babies cannot have their own pet party?

At Bonifacio Global City (BGC), whose open parks allow pets to run free and whose roster of pet-friendly establishments guarantee hoomans and pets alike a great fun day out, the stage is set for summer’s biggest pet pawty. BGC’s Pet Huddle is back at 5th Avenue on April 22 and 23, and it promises to treat fur babies and fur parents to a series of fun activities and awesome treats.

A pet fair born during the pandemic, specifically in 2021, Pet Huddle has been hosting small businesses catering to pets’ everyday needs year in and year out. Now on its fourth year and in partnership with pet apparel line Hey Pacey, it promises to be bigger and better this year, with a total of 50 merchants, all small businesses, selling anything from essentials like dog leashes, food and clothes to special treats like shampoos and toys.

Fashion is at its best for the fur babies from witty statement shirts and quirky bandanas to dainty dresses with such merchants as Chuyo Paws, Nini & Co. and Barktown to keep the cuddlesome lot in style.

Taking care of food and health stuff to keep pets’ tummies happy are merchants like Pupsicles, Kyuubites, and Moonies Town.

For other essentials, such as collars, shampoos and ointments, Moondison’s Collections, Kott’s, and Labsky Pet Supplies are guaranteed to keep fur babies happy with their stash.

Fur babies coming in for BGC’s Pet Huddle also get to enjoy fun activities ranging from a Pet Parade to Pet Blessing and Pawject Runway. Best of all, it’s free entry from 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

RELATED: New pet shop’s Mercedes Benz stroller, spa would make you wish you’re a pet, too