Carlos Yulo to get P6-million house, lot in Batangas

Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo poses with his gold medal during the podium ceremony for the artistic gymnastics men's floor exercise during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 3, 2024.

MANILA, Philippines — Two-time Olympic gold medalist Carlos Yulo will be P5 million richer with a sports betting firm rewarding him for his feat.

Arena Plus has been championing Carlos since the start of the Olympic games. As one of the sports betting company's official brand ambassadors, Carlos has had the company’s full support throughout the entirety of his Olympics campaign.

In a pre-Olympics send off with representatives from the brand, Carlos even spoke on the value of his partnership with the company.

“Maraming maraming salamat po na recognize niyo po ako at gusto niyo ko supportahan,” he said.

“Ibubuhos ko lahat at tatapatan ko po yung mga suportahan at salamat sa suporta niyong lahat at ipagdasal natin ang mga kasaling atleta sa Olympics.”

Yulo’s hard work and dedication resulted in the historic win of two gold medals in men’s artistic gymnastics in the men’s floor and men’s vault exercises. The victory makes him only the second ever Filipino Olympic gold medalist, and the most awarded one in history.

“Carlos Yulo truly embodies the ‘astig’ Pinoy spirit,” said Tanco. “We coudn’t be prouder of how he has represented both our country and DigiPlus. Our warmest congratulations to him,” said DigiPlus Chairman Eusebio Tanco.

Apart from the P5 million, Carlos will be receiving a house and lot package in PHirst Editions Batulao project in Nasugbu, Batangas from Century Properties Group (CPG) valued at P6 million.

"On behalf of PHirst and the entire Century Properties Group, we extend our sincerest gratitude and heartfelt congratulations to Carlos Yulo for his historic double gold in the Olympics, bringing pride to the Philippines," said Jose Antonio, executive chairman of CPG.

"We also extend our congratulations to Cynthia Carreon, President of the Gymnastics Association of the Philippines for the stewardship and guidance of Carlos Yulo all through the years," he added.

Prior to this, it has been reported that Carlos will also receive a three-bedroom property from the real-estate company Megaworld, P6 million from the House of Representatives, in addition to the P10 million prize allotted by law from the Philippine Sports Commission for an Olympic Gold Medal of Valor. Different brands also offered a lifetime supply of their products to Carlos.

