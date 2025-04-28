Decra, Tilcrest bring award-winning roofing innovation to Filipino homes

MANILA, Philippines — Decra, the original producer of stone-coated metal roofing from New Zealand, has officially expanded its presence in the Philippines through Tilcrest Roofing Systems, a business segment of Ascend Building Solutions.

A showroom blessing and ribbon-cutting ceremony marked the event, symbolizing a new chapter for Decra in the local market and a commitment to providing Filipino homeowners and developers with premium, long-lasting roofing solutions.

The event was attended by key executives from Decra and Tilcrest, along with industry partners and members of the local construction community.

Decra representative Alex Kwon from New Zealand and Tilcrest Roofing Systems president and CEO Mark Gonzales

Decra’s renowned durability, combined with Tilcrest’s local expertise, aims to offer a competitive advantage in the market.

“We’re looking forward to bringing the best experience in roofing solutions to the Filipinos. For me, this is the second most important market in Asia, next to Japan,” says Alex Kwon, the export sales manager of Decra, Gerard Roofs, Tilcor and IKO, who flew from New Zealand to attend the milestone event.

He shares that Decra used to have an office in the Philippines, and is excited for the renewed opening in the country, now led by Tilcrest Roofing Systems president and CEO Mark Gonzales.

“I’m very impressed with Mark’s vision and his team’s direction, which is well-aligned with our philosophy,” he adds.

“We work very closely with the high-end market, and once volume grows, we’ll probably have more room to reduce our price as well,” Gonzales explains about one of their long-term goals of making more Filipinos experience the legacy of Decra in their homes.

The Decra advantage

Decra’s Concealed Fastening (CF) range is a major highlight of the brand’s product lineup. This innovative roofing system features an interlocking assembly that protects fasteners from exposure to the elements, ensuring superior weather resistance and a sleek appearance.

The CF range includes CF Shake, CF Shingle, CF Slate and the award-winning Calibre profile, which recently won silver at the Best Design Awards in New Zealand.

Calibre, the latest addition to Decra’s CF range, has been recognized for its innovative design, which seamlessly integrates functionality with aesthetics. This profile not only enhances the architectural appeal of homes but also provides unmatched protection against extreme weather conditions.

8 layers of perfection

Decra’s roof tile structure consists of eight layers, working together to deliver extraordinary protection for your home. Meticulously engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions and ensure long-lasting performance for years to come, Decra's roofing technology is the result of over six decades of testing and improvement.

Global powerhouse in roofing

Decra is proudly owned by IKO Metals, a global leader in the roofing industry. With factories across three continents, Decra boasts 65 years of roofing heritage, and its products are sold in over 127 countries. Decra is also ISO 9001-certified, ensuring consistently high standards in manufacturing.

Certified green and environmentally sustainable

Decra is New Zealand’s first roofing manufacturer to be awarded ISO 14001 environmental certification. The company’s commitment to reducing waste and refining manufacturing processes ensures that Decra’s products are both environmentally friendly and durable.

Key environmental benefits of Decra’s roofing tiles include:

Lightweight, requiring less framing compared to concrete tiles



Lower transport emissions to site compared to concrete tiles



Safe for rainwater collection



Steel is infinitely recyclable

Long-term investment for Filipino homes

The partnership with Tilcrest will not only strengthen Decra’s market foothold in the Philippines but also provide Filipino homeowners with a roofing solution that is both aesthetically pleasing and built to last, backed by a 50-year warranty.

“Right now, developers are being stricter in the way they build their houses, and our solutions align perfectly with their evolving needs,” Gonzales explains.

As the demand for high-quality roofing solutions grows, the collaboration between Decra and Tilcrest Roofing Systems is poised to set new industry standards while offering homeowners a wise long-term investment for their properties.

Decra Greenhills is located at Ground Floor, Unit 105, State Condominium IV, Ortigas Ave., Greenhills, San Juan. For more information, visit www.decra.ph and follow Decra Roofing Philippines on Facebook.

