^

Headlines

Carlos Yulo's coach to get P10 million from PAGCOR; Yulo gets P20 million

Philstar.com
August 6, 2024 | 4:58pm
Carlos Yulo's coach to get P10 million from PAGCOR; Yulo gets P20 million
Philippines' Carlos Edriel Yulo celebrates after winning the artistic gymnastics men's vault final during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, Aug. 4, 2024. With Yulo is his gymnastics coach Allen Aldrin Castañeda.
Gabriel BOUYS / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation Chairperson Alejandro Tengco on Tuesday announced that gymnast Carlos Yulo will get P20 million for winning two gold medals in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

During the deliberations for PAGCOR's proposed 2025 budget at the House of Representatives, Tengco said that Yulo's trainer and coach will also receive P10 million in cash incentives for his two gold medal finishes in the men's vault exercise finals and the vault exercise finals. 

The release of cash incentives to athletes who win major international sports competitions is mandated by Republic Act 10699 or the National Athletes and Coaches Benefits and Incentives Act, which provides a P10 million reward for gold medalists. 

The law requires the cash incentives to come from PAGCOR, chargeable against its National Sports Development Fund.

“As provided by law, for the gold medalists, PAGCOR is mandated to give an athlete who wins a gold P10 million. So since he has two golds, Mr. Yulo will get P20 million. I have not announced this in public, so this is the first time,” Tengco said.

The PAGCOR chair added that Yulo's coach and trainer will receive 50% of what PAGCOR will donate. "So in that case, Mr. Yulo will receive P20 million, P10 million per gold that he was able to produce. Then his coach and trainer will receive a total of P10 million, basically P5 million per gold,” he added.

Aside from these government-mandated incentives, the two-time gold medalist is also set to receive a P6 million cash incentive from the House of Representatives.

Millions worth of pledges have also poured in from the country's business leaders, including a three-bedroom property from the real-estate company Megaworld worth P38 million.

vuukle comment

2024 PARIS OLYMPICS

CARLOS YULO

OLYMPICS

PAGCOR
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Carlos Yulo&rsquo;s mother eyes legal action vs accusers &ndash; lawyer

Carlos Yulo’s mother eyes legal action vs accusers – lawyer

By Ian Laqui | 9 hours ago
In a post on Facebook on Monday evening, Fortun said that all the posts against the Olympian’s mother are  “untrue,...
Headlines
fbtw
China operating 'fully functional' military base on Subi Reef

China operating 'fully functional' military base on Subi Reef

By Cristina Chi | 6 hours ago
"It is safe to assume that they have continued their maintenance and expansion little by little. As it is right now it is...
Headlines
fbtw
Marbil vows to return VP Sara&rsquo;s trusted cops

Marbil vows to return VP Sara’s trusted cops

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 17 hours ago
Senators Ronald dela Rosa and Robinhood Padilla yesterday grilled the Philippine National Police chief on the recall of Vice...
Headlines
fbtw
Millions in incentives coming in for Yulo

Millions in incentives coming in for Yulo

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
When he comes home, gold medalist Carlos Yulo’s 2024 Paris Olympic Games victory will be made even sweeter with more...
Headlines
fbtw
15 cops sacked over failure to arrest Quiboloy

15 cops sacked over failure to arrest Quiboloy

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 17 hours ago
At least 15 police officers have been relieved for failing to arrest Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC) pastor Apollo Quiboloy,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Alice Guo funded POGO hub despite raids, says senator

Alice Guo funded POGO hub despite raids, says senator

By Ian Laqui | 3 hours ago
Hontiveros said that Guo continued to pay for the utilities and bills of the POGO hub and even the salaries of the POGO workers...
Headlines
fbtw
Rice inflation at 20% in July drives rising costs, hitting poor hardest

Rice inflation at 20% in July drives rising costs, hitting poor hardest

By Jean Mangaluz | 4 hours ago
Rice inflation has slowed but it remains to be the number one contributor to overall food inflation, according to data from...
Headlines
fbtw
LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

LIVE updates: Kanlaon Volcano restiveness

By PhilstarLIVE | 9 hours ago
Here are the latest updates on the volcano's activity and related events.
Headlines
fbtw
Damayan brings relief to flood-hit families

Damayan brings relief to flood-hit families

17 hours ago
Days after floods spawned by Typhoon Carina devastated swaths of Metro Manila, volunteers of Operation Damayan, The Philippine...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with