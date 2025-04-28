HD Homelift Solutions combines safety, innovation and Scandinavian design in home elevators

MANILA, Philippines — Researching the best elevator company and learning about the best features of the brand are commonly the initial steps of those either planning to install home lifts or enhance the home with added value, greater accessibility, future-proof design and luxurious features.

Additionally, factors of safety, durability, ease of elevator access control and design are equally important points to consider when choosing a brand.

HD Homelift Solutions has been providing premium home elevators for almost seven years now with partner brand Aritco Lift AB from Sweden. The partnership began in April 2018 when Daniel Chua, founder of HD Homelift Solutions, recognized the need for innovative home mobility solutions especially for senior citizens and persons with disabilities wishing to have full access to their homes particularly those with multilevel structures.

Chua’s partnership with Aritco enabled the company to address the said concern through customized lifts from Aritco. In fact, HD Homelift Solutions was the first to introduce the Swedish home elevator to Philippine market.

Aritco is recognized globally for its innovative, energy-efficient, and design-forward lifts. Its top priority is safety, durability and ease of installation, making them a trusted choice for homeowners and businesses worldwide.

Safety and reliability

HD Homelift Solutions specializes exclusively in home elevators for both residential and commercial applications. It focuses on providing high-quality, reliable lift solutions, backed by a five-year product warranty.

HD Homelift Solutions offers safe and reliable mobility solutions with excellent features:

Screw & Nut Technology – most efficient technology for homes and low-rise buildings

Space-saving design – compact and easy to install without requiring a shaft or machine room

Energy-efficient – low power consumption, comparable to a standard household appliance

Smart technology – equipped with intuitive controls and app integration for seamless operation

Customizable aesthetics – elegant Scandinavian design with multiple customization options to match any home interior

Smooth and silent operation – engineered for a quiet and comfortable ride experience

Safe and reliable – built with multiple safety features, backed by a five-year product warranty and 10-year drive technology warranty

Premium products and services

The high-quality brand and excellent service of HD Homelift Solutions have easily earned them positive feedback. It offers various types of lifts namely, the Aritco HomeLift, a premium home elevator designed with Scandinavian aesthetics, smart features and customizable options; Aritco HomeLift Compact, ideal for homes with limited space; Aritco Access, designed for both residential and commercial use; and Aritco PublicLift Access, fit for various buildings.



HD Homelift Solutions also provides excellent customer service to assist clients across the country. Apart from the installation service, the company has 60 professional technicians solely focused on maintenance services.

The home elevator company provider offers home and commercial lifts designed to meet the diverse needs of modern businesses and public facilities. It has delivered high quality lifts to various residential and commercial buildings nationwide, including elevator systems for cultural and heritage museums and high-end homes. HD Homelift Solutions also caters to luxury properties and establishments.

Showroom

HD Homelift Solutions has showrooms across key regions that serve as a solid foundation and testament to its long-term presence as top elevator provider.

For more details, visit www.hdhomelift.com or HD Homelift on Facebook; @hdhomelift.official, Instagram; HD Homelift Official, YouTube. Check out Aritco's latest lift units at HD Solutions Showroom, 3rd Floor, 129 Congressional Avenue, Project 8, Quezon City. You may also contact (02)8573-3348 or (0917)134-6482.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by HD Homelift. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.