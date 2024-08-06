Carlos Yulo, Hidilyn Diaz merch: E-commerce platform joins Olympics bandwagon

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines is still reeling from the historic double gold medal of Olympic gymnast Carlos "Caloy" Yulo, which comes just three years after weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz's own historic gold medal.

Hidilyn won the country's first-ever gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics held in 2021. Caloy followed it up in Paris 2024 with gold finishes in the Men's Floor and Vault events of Artistic Gymnastics.

Government officials, private companies, and Filipinos from far and wide all chipped in congratulatory messages, though some Pinoys are offering others the chance to own tokens to remember the moment.

A quick search of "Carlos Yulo" on e-commerce platform Shopee shows as the top result the Team Philippines shirt worn by the Paris 2024 Filipino Olympians that come in red, black, white, or blue.

Further down the search results is a fanmade congratulatory t-shirt bearing Caloy's face from his gold medal wins.

Another fanmade shirt depicts four squares — a weightlifter beside a Japanese Torri gate on top and a gymnast beside France's Eiffel Tower — depicting the two Filipino gold medalists and icons of the countries where they made history.

Fan merchandise for Hidilyn have been available since 2021, with a "Hidilyn Diaz" search on the e-commerce platform showing t-shirts, posters, and trading cards of the weightlifter's winning moment.

Also available on the platform is the children's book "Ginto't Pilak" which Hidilyn co-wrote about her life leading up to the silver medal she won at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

Probably the most-eyecatching result when searching "Hidilyn" is the Miraculous Medal of Our Lady of Graces.

Hidilyn was wearing the Miraculous Medal during her gold medal finish in Tokyo, holding it up during photo opportunities to display her gratitude and devotion.

The Miraculous Medal is among the most recognized and popular devotional items associated with miracles and conversions, so it comes as no surprise people also want a pendant of their own to express their own faith.

Caloy's two gold medals brings the Philippines' total medal count at the Olympics to 16, with boxers Nesthy Petecio and Aira Villegas also assured of medals in Paris.

