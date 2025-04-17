Martha Stewart houseware collection now in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — SM Home has unveiled the Martha Stewart Houseware Collection in the Philippines.

The afternoon launch in SM Megamall was filled with inspiration, as media, home enthusiasts, and design aficionados experienced firsthand the collection's blend of elegance and practicality.

The collection is now available at select SM Home branches. It features ceramic dinnerware, serveware, flatware, and glassware — plus kitchen essentials like cookware, cutlery sets, and tools designed for everyday use.

For those who like to do slow-cooking, they can pick up the Gatwick 7-Qt Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven. There is also the Castelle 12-inch Stainless Steel frying pan designed for both beauty and function.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Martha Stewart Houseware Collection to the Philippines,” shared Russel Cuartero, Marketing and Product Development Manager. “The overwhelming response to the Martha Stewart brand last year showed us that Filipinos are eager to embrace her vision of gracious living. With SM Home, we’re proud to offer a thoughtfully curated collection that brings joy and warmth to the heart of every home.”

The launch event began with a tablescape demonstration by interior designer Anna Leah Hernandez, who showed how Martha Stewart’s tableware can transform everyday meals into an elevated experience through enhancing table set-up. Celebrated chef Sau del Rosario then delighted the audience with a live cooking demonstration, preparing delectable comfort food using the new kitchenware.

During the weekend launch, guests were treated to an exclusive 30% discount on all Martha Stewart kitchenware and tableware, along with special tokens to commemorate the event. The celebration continues with 20% off on kitchenware and tableware at select branches until April 30.

The Martha Stewart Houseware Collection is now available at SM Store Megamall, SM Store Makati, SM Store North Edsa, SM Store Mall of Asia, SM Store SM Aura, and more locations coming soon.

