Men tweeted more to complain about cleaning than women â€” study

Men tweeted more to complain about cleaning than women — study

MANILA, Philippines — A recent study revealed that men are more likely to complain about cleaning than women.

According to data and research site Cleanipedia, 67% of tweets complaining about cleaning came from men as compared to 33% from women.

In August 2021 alone, more than 800,000 tweets related to cleaning were posted on Twitter.

The study added that 38% of those tweets came from Capiz followed by:

Pangasinan with 37%,

Lanao del Sur with 37%,

Tarlac and Cebu with 36%,

Maguindanao and Agusan del Sur with 35%,

and Negros Oriental, Benguet and Metro Manila with 34%

The most stressful task, according to their analysis, is dusting. Nearly one in three (32.1%) of the dusting-related tweets found were classified as stressed. Sweeping (30.4%) is the next most stressful cleaning task followed by polishing, vacuuming and laundry.

In a house room, 37.4% of the tweets of the analysis relating to cleaning a bedroom were classified as stressful – that’s more than any other room in the house. Cleaning a bathroom (31%) was the second most stressful task, according to the tweets they analyzed.

These results, said the site, were gathered from more than 800,000 tweets related to cleaning sourced from Twitter in August 2021.

"We analysed each tweet with TensiStrength, an academic tool that detects stress levels in short pieces of text based on the tool's classification of words. Tweets were classified as stressed using the following numerical scale: -1: no stress, -2: low stress, -3 moderate stress, -4: high stress, -5: very high stress," Cleanipedia explained.

