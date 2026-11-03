Solmera Beach Park Resort by DMCI Resorts to bring together leisure and events in one beachfront destination

Say “I do” with the sea as your backdrop.

MANILA, Philippines — From relaxing beach getaways and family vacations to corporate retreats and milestone celebrations, different occasions often call for different destinations. Solmera Beach Park Resort by DMCI Resorts brings these experiences together in one place.

Set on a 7.5-hectare beachfront property in San Juan, Batangas, the upcoming resort will combine recreational amenities, accommodations, dining outlets and event venues, offering guests a complete beachfront experience beyond the traditional beach getaway.

Photo Release Lush greenery and seaside vistas provide a scenic backdrop for dining at Solmera Beach Park Resort.

Targeted to open in February 2027, Solmera Beach Park Resort is designed to cater to both leisure travelers and organized groups. Whether for a weekend escape, a family gathering, a company event, or a special celebration, guests can enjoy a range of experiences within a single destination.

The resort will feature a pool complex spanning more than 4,000 square meters, with a lap pool, kiddie pool, and pool pavilion. Complementing these amenities are landscaped open spaces and lounge areas located across the resort.

Release// Photo as of August 2026 Set along the shores of San Juan, Batangas, Solmera Beach Park Resort is poised to become a destination for leisure, events, and seaside escapes in Southern Luzon when it opens in February 2027.

Set along the shores of San Juan, Batangas, Solmera Beach Park Resort is poised to become a destination for leisure, events, and seaside escapes in Southern Luzon when it opens in February 2027. (Photo as of August 2026)

Guests will also have access to the Sky Deck Infinity Pool and Sky Lounge at the Matahari Building, which offer elevated views of the coastline and surrounding mountain landscape.

Accommodation options will include studio units, as well as one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites designed to suit different travel needs and group sizes. Whether traveling as a couple, a family, or part of a larger group, guests can choose accommodations that fit their stay.

Release//Actual photo of a two-bedroom suite Accommodation options include studio units, as well as one-bedroom and two-bedroom suites.

The resort will also offer a variety of dining options. Plans include an all-day dining restaurant serving Filipino and international cuisine, a specialty restaurant featuring Filipino classics and fusion dishes, and a roof deck venue that doubles as a restaurant and bar.

Additional food and beverage outlets, including a lobby bar, snack bar, and food kiosks, will be available throughout the property. Spa and wellness facilities are likewise planned.

Beyond leisure and recreation, the resort is also designed to host MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions) events, as well as celebrations and other organized gatherings.

Artist’s illustration of the Solmera Convention Center

The Solmera Convention Center will feature an approximately 2,096.50-square-meter main function hall complemented by a 935.50-square-meter veranda. Additional venues across the Kartika and Bumi buildings, along with roof deck spaces, landscaped lawns, and open-air event areas, will provide settings for corporate retreats, training programs, weddings, receptions, and social functions.

By bringing accommodations, dining venues, recreational amenities and event facilities together in one property, Solmera Beach Park Resort offers guests and organizers the convenience of having everything they need in a single destination.

Photo Release Outdoor venues at Solmera Beach Park Resort, including landscaped lawns and open-air spaces, provide versatile settings for receptions, celebrations, corporate events, and informal gatherings.

Located in San Juan, Batangas, Solmera Beach Park Resort offers a coastal setting framed by sea and mountain views. Accessibility to the area is expected to improve further with the upcoming completion of SLEX Toll Road 4, providing a more direct route to Southern Luzon and enhancing connectivity to Batangas.

Whether for a relaxing holiday, a company retreat, a family reunion, or a milestone celebration, Solmera Beach Park Resort is designed to bring people together through a blend of leisure, hospitality and event experiences, all within one beachfront destination.

Be among the first guests of Solmera Beach Park Resort and take advantage of introductory rates when you book through the official website using promo code SBR2027. For reservations and inquiries, email [email protected] or call +63 908 890 3719. To learn more, visit solmerabeachpark.com.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by DMCI . It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.