Child star CJ Ramos finds new purpose as TNVS driver

MANILA, Philippines — Former actor CJ Ramos, whom Filipinos will recognize best from his childhood roles such as "Tanging Yaman," has been working for a year now as a transport network vehicle service (TNVS) driver — a practical way to support his family.

Roles became hard to come by for Ramos after iconic '90s outings in "Okay Ka, Fairy Ko!," "Araw-araw, Gabi-gabi," "Tumbusan Mo ng Buhay" and "Ang TV: The Adarna Adventure."

He mostly had scattered "Maalala Mo Kaya" appearances after the turn of the millenium and marked a brief comeback through "FPJ's Ang Probinsyano," but now his primary source of income is driving daily for the service platform inDrive.

“Malaking bagay sa akin yung pagmamaneho kasi binigyan ako nito ng pagkakataong magsimula ulit," Ramos said in a statement. "Masarap sa pakiramdam na hindi ko na kailangang laging mag-alala kung paano ko babayaran yung mga bills, at mas nakakatulong ako sa pamilya ko para mabigyan sila ng mas magandang buhay."

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The former child star recalled one experience when he helped a nun get to the hospital following a medical emergency, allowing him to reflect that a driver's work is beyond earning a living.

Ramos has also been documenting his time as a TNVS driver through vlogs, sharing his experiences from then and now as well as lessons learned.

The service's Country Driver Operation Lead Vanessa Taqueban commended Ramos and his story, reminding that all drivers have their own stories.

"There are people behind the wheel who are working toward something. Whether it is supporting their families or creating new opportunities for themselves, they and their journeys deserve to be heard and respected," she added.

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