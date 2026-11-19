Holiday home refresh: 5 furniture stores worth visiting

MANILA, Philippines — The holiday season is the perfect time to give your home a fresh new look. With Christmas gatherings, family reunions, and celebrations just around the corner, having a comfortable and welcoming space makes every moment even more special.

Whether you're looking for a new sofa, a stylish dining set, or a complete home makeover, finding the right furniture doesn't have to be difficult.

From affordable home essentials to premium furniture pieces, here are five furniture stores worth visiting this holiday season.

1. Blims Fine Furniture: Your one-stop shop for every room

Planning a home makeover this Christmas? Blims Fine Furniture offers a wide selection of stylish, high-quality furniture for every part of your home—from comfortable sofas and dining sets to beds, mattresses, cabinets and home accessories.

For those looking for better sleep and rest this holiday season, Blims also carries five world-class mattress brands: King Koil, Ambassador, Uratex, Slumberland, and Joyce & Diana.

Whether you're upgrading one room or furnishing an entire home, Blims has plenty of options to explore.

Holiday perks: Enjoy up to 70% off on select items, plus up to 12 months of 0% interest installments with all major credit cards until December 31.

Best for: Complete home makeovers and stylish furniture for every room.

Check out their showrooms or visit www.blimsfurniture.com.ph.

2. La-Z-Boy: Give the gift of comfort

Looking for the perfect place to relax after busy holiday celebrations? La-Z-Boy is known for its premium recliners and comfortable seating designed for relaxation.

From classic recliners to power recliners and motion sofas, La-Z-Boy offers seating options for watching movies, reading, or simply unwinding at home.

For pet owners, check out their new Pet-Friendly Fabric recliners, designed to offer comfort while making everyday life with furry companions a little easier. La-Z-Boy furniture also makes a thoughtful gift for loved ones who value comfort.

Holiday Perks: Watch out for La-Z-Boy's extended 0% installment offers this holiday season.

Best for: Premium recliners, comfortable seating and relaxation.

Visit any La-Z-Boy Gallery or explore their collections at www.la-z-boyphilippines.com.

3. Sogo Home and Office Center: Affordable furniture for everyday living

Refreshing your home doesn't have to cost a fortune. Sogo Home and Office Center offers affordable and practical furniture for different household needs. Shoppers can also enjoy great discounts, buy-one-take-one deals, extended installment plans and financing options that make furniture shopping more affordable.

From sofas and dining sets to bed frames, storage cabinets, and office furniture, Sogo provides budget-friendly options for families, young professionals and first-time homeowners.

Holiday perks: Enjoy up to 70% off on selected furniture plus a free Dowell Air Fryer with a minimum purchase from November 16 to December 31 during Sogo’s All-Out Christmas Sale.

Best for: Affordable furniture, practical home essentials and budget-friendly upgrades.

Check out all the exciting offers at www.sogofurniture.com or visit any Sogo Home & Office Center location.

4. Home Factory Outlets: Great furniture finds at outlet prices

Who doesn't love a great deal during the holidays? Home Factory Outlets is a shopping destination for those looking for quality furniture at outlet prices.

With sofas, beds, tables, and other home essentials, shoppers can discover exciting deals and special offers on selected furniture pieces. It's a practical choice for upgrading your space while making the most of your holiday budget.

Holiday perks: More reasons to shop this season! Watch out for the Holiday Installment Fest, happening until November 30. And find awesome deals at the HFO Mega Pamasko Warehouse Sale from December 1 to 15.

Best for: Outlet-priced furniture, exciting deals and great-value finds.

Check out the offers at www.hfoutlets.com

5. Natuzzi Editions: Italian elegance for your home

For homeowners who appreciate luxury and sophisticated design, Natuzzi Editions brings Italian style and comfort into modern living spaces.

Known for its premium sofas and elegant furniture collections, Natuzzi Editions combines contemporary design, quality materials, and comfort. It's an ideal destination for those looking to invest in beautiful statement pieces that last beyond the holiday season.

Holiday Perks: Indulge in exceptional comfort and sophisticated Italian design with an exclusive 15% off on all sectional sofas, plus an additional 5% off when you add an armchair. Enjoy this exclusive offer until December 25, 2026.

Best for: Premium Italian furniture, elegant interiors and sophisticated living spaces.

Visit Natuzzi Editions at Level 4, Main Wing, Shangri-La Plaza Mall. Explore the collection crafted for Humans at @natuzzieditionsph on Instagram.

Bonus. Office World by Blims: For your workspace upgrade

The holidays are also a great time to prepare for a productive new year. Office World by Blims offers furniture designed for comfortable and organized workspaces.

From ergonomic office chairs and work desks to conference tables and storage cabinets, Office World provides practical solutions for home offices, businesses, and corporate spaces.

Best for: Office furniture, home workspaces, and workplace upgrades.

Find Office World inside Blims showrooms or discover more at www.officeworld.ph.

Make your home holiday-ready

The right furniture makes every holiday gathering more comfortable and memorable. Whether you're searching for affordable essentials, outlet deals, stylish home pieces, premium recliners, Italian furniture, or office upgrades, these five brands offer something for every style and budget.

This Christmas, explore your options, find furniture that fits your needs, and create a space where beautiful holiday memories begin.

After all, the best holiday moments begin at home.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Blims. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.