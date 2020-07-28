Concepcion's digital solutions arm introduces smarter living with CNX home app

MANILA, Philippines — Concepcion Industrial Corp. (CIC), one of the country’s most trusted and leading providers of air conditioners and home appliances, will soon introduce an innovative product line designed to make one’s home smarter and easier to manage through its digital solutions arm, Cortex Technologies Corp. (Cortex).

As one of the country’s leading digital innovators, Cortex has developed Connexion or CNX for Home, an app that allows consumers to be safer, more productive and efficient while more families stay in their homes due to the current situation.

Designed to usher Filipino households to adapt to the new normal, CNX paves the way for smarter living by allowing them to control all connected devices and appliances by way of one remote network, the CNX app, and a host of accompanying smart products.

CNX not only puts forward a brand new and smarter home experience for consumers but also empowers them with savings in both time and energy­.

Better, smarter way of living

Photo Release From motion sensors to WiFi sockets, the CNX Home innovation provides an array of choices to innovate one’s household through smart products and 'appgrades.'

From motion sensors to WiFi sockets, the CNX Home innovation provides an array of choices to innovate one’s household through smart products and appgrades. It will soon hit online distribution points to give consumers the utmost experience of enjoying a smarter way of life.

CNX for Home app with the Smart Mini Hub enables the absolute seamless link for all smart and home systems whether they be Android, iOS, or powered by both.

The Sensor Access Module transforms the signal from traditional wired sensors to Zigbee wireless signal. It uses stable and reliable Zigbee protocols that allow automatic device searching and networking. It supports two-way feedback in real-time, and acts as the “brain” of the smart home system.

Worried about security? You can now create your own Smart Home Security Network with easy to install motion sensors compatible with the Zigbee automation system. Through the motion and door/window sensors, homeowners will immediately be notified whenever someone or something is moving around the house as well as triggering a built-in alarm.

Photo Release The CNX for Home app interface.

Used together with the CNX for Home app with the Smart IP camera, you can monitor your household in real-time. The camera uses a 1080HD camera that can record video whenever motion is detected. It also supports night vision and two-way audio.

What about fire? The Smart Smoke Sensor will sound the alarm if it detects smoke in the house. It will also provide alerts via the app so you can react immediately, remotely. It has a low-power consumption feature and is very easy to install.

Not all appliances are created “smart,” so, with the Smart Plug, you can remotely be in control of all connected appliances via your smartphone. In addition, the Smart Plug connected to the Mini Hub device also works with Google Home and Alexa to activate voice control.

Lastly, for your peace of mind, get immediately notified for any mishaps or accidents that may occur inside your home with the use of the CNX for Home app’s Smart Emergency Button. With just one press of a button, a family member will be sent alerts to allow appropriate and immediate action.

The promise of a safe, secure, and convenient home is coming very soon.

To know more about how to appgrade your home, visit www.facebook.com/cnx.ph or check out their Instagram @cnxforhome. You can also visit www.cortex.ph.