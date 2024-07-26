Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 Myrna Esguerra opens up about dad's second family

MANILA, Philippines — Reigning Binibining Pilipinas International Myrna Esguerra is grateful to have a good relationship with her step-siblings following the untimely passing of her father.

Myrna and her fellow Binibining Pilipinas 2024 winners dropped by Philstar.com's office for exclusive interviews and a number of fun activities.

During the sit-down interview, Myrna explained the dynamics among her family members and her father's other family, recalling her dad's death last December was a more somber one as he passed away a day before her brother's birthday.

"I think because we were raised independently, we were able to achieve a lot in our careers," Myrna said. "Because of that, we were able to manage my father's expenses on our own."

The beauty queen shared that she has four step-siblings and all of them were present during her father's funeral.

"We invited them to come because we're very understanding naman with what happened, it [was] just the right thing do," Myrna continued, adding she and her siblings shouldered their expenses.

Myrna noted that her step-siblings are still in elementary so her own family are providing for them and giving them a monthly allowance.

She acknowledged what occurred between her parents didn't distract her and her siblings from doing well in life, after all, they were raised to be dedicated and so it made them stronger.

"I'm really thankful that it happened. Everything happens for a reason, I believe in that, good reason palagi you have to be patient lang," Myrna told Philstar.com.

The beauty queen ended by reiterating she and her siblings are on good terms with her father's other family and they plan to keep it that way. — Video by EC Toledo, Anjilica Andaya, Martin Ramos

