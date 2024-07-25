Ex-Dubai OFW reveals sacrifices to win Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024

MANILA, Philippines — Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024 Jasmin Bungay revealed that she made sacrifices to become a pageant titleholder.

During the Binibining Pilipinas queens' recent media visit to Philstar.com office, Jasmin was asked about the sacrifices she made to be in the pageant.

“When I was crowned, I immediately thought of myself when I was in Dubai after quitting my job, after resigning from my work. I was crying in the washroom thinking if I made the right decision because I've already had like, a good career in Dubai. I had quite a stable job that enabled me to do the things that I wanted back there,” she said.

“I also had the modeling career for extra income. So I was already living the life and then I had to quit and leave everything behind for a childhood dream that it wasn't really assured of. I mean, it was diving headfirst into something that you're not really sure what's gonna come out of it,” she added.

Jasmin then later said that all of her sacrifices are worth it because she won a crown.

“But then when I was crowned, it was definitely like a 'worth it' moment. I didn't have a job here. Lagi ko ngang sinasabi na miss ko nang sumahod. Kasi it’s all about spending, shelling out to finance the competition,” she said.

“But then I won, so it was definitely worth it. It's the risk that I'm willing to take a million times over. Like, experiencing it over again,” she added. — Video by EC Toledo, Anjilica Andaya, Martin Ramos

