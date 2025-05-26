Freddie Mercury's 'secret' daughter revealed in upcoming book

A file picture taken on September 18, 1984 shows Freddie Mercury, lead singer of "Queen," during a concert at the Palais Omnisports de Paris Bercy.

MANILA, Philippines — An upcoming biography reported that rockstar Freddie Mercury had a "secret" child.

In a report by The Daily Mail, "Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury’s Secret Life and Love" author Lesley-Ann Jones claimed that the Queen vocalist was a father to a now 48-year-old daughter.

The biography reported that Mercury welcomed his daughter, identified only as "B," in 1976.

The author said that the existence of B was only known by those in Mercury's inner circle. The secret daughter is said to be the singer's love child from a "fling," who has a hudband that raised the child as their own.

“It was decided between the three adults that the child would live with her mother and her husband – the child's stepfather," Jones wrote in the book.

According to Jones, he girl's mom and her stepfather decided to “raise the child together,” and the rock icon “visited and stayed with them frequently."

“Outside the unusual family, privacy and discretion were maintained to a degree that not even some members of Freddie's personal household had any idea that he had a child," the author said.

"Love, Freddie: Freddie Mercury’s Secret Life and Love" is based on Mercury's secret diaries he reportedly gave to his daughter prior to his death in 1991.

“He entrusted his collection of private notebooks to me, his only child and his next of kin, the written record of his private thoughts, memories and feelings about everything he had experienced,” Mercury's alleged daughter said in the book.

She then decided to share the diaries with Jones in 2021.

“My instinct was to doubt everything, but I am absolutely sure she is not a fantasist,” Jones said.

“No one could have faked all this. Why would she have worked with me for three-and-a-half years, never demanding anything?” she added.

