Is it just a mole or melanoma? 'ABCDE' signs of skin cancer to watch out for

Sometimes a mole can be a symptom of a serious health concern, so it pays to check regularly.

MANILA, Philippines — A mole is a normal skin growth. You see it on Hollywood legend Marilyn Monroe’s lower left cheek, on supermodel Cindy Crawford’s left upper lip, and on Filipino actor Piolo Pascual’s outer left eye.

Angelina Jolie’s mole atop her brow is even regarded as a "wealth" mole in Chinese astrology. Even ageless Madonna, Robert de Niro, and Mariah Carey have their own distinct moles. It is generally referred to as a "beauty mark" — a noticeable spot on the face that even enhances their attractiveness and makes them uniquely them.

Sometimes, though, a mole can be more than just a "beauty mark." It can be a symptom of a serious health concern.

“Most moles, dark spots, and skin growths are harmless,” said Donna Marie L. Sarrosa, MD, of the Dermatology & Phototherapy Center of Makati Medical Center (MakatiMed). “Unfortunately, some growths tend to be mistaken for moles when they’re actually melanoma, a form of skin cancer that begins in the melanocytes, or the cells responsible for producing melanin, the pigment that gives our skin its color.”

While skin cancer is more closely associated with Caucasians since they produce less melanin, Asians, including Filipinos, are not exempt from developing the disease.

“According to data from the Philippine Dermatological Society, about 2,700 Filipinos were diagnosed with skin cancer between the years 2011 and 2021 — 2,102 had basal cell skin cancer and 614 had squamous cell skin cancer,” Dr. Sarrosa said.

As for melanoma, new and unusual growths can appear anywhere on the body, including your eyes and internal organs.

“Inspect often-missed areas. Darker-skinned folks like Filipinos can get them on their back, nails, or soles of their feet,” said Dr. Sarrosa. “About 30% of melanomas start off as moles, so it’s important to keep track of growths that didn’t use to be there or that change over time.”

Constant exposure to the sun’s ultraviolet (UV) rays is said to be the cause of skin cancer, but the likelihood of you getting it increases, too, if you have a family history of skin cancer, many moles, and a weak immune system.

'ABCDEs' of melanoma

So, how do you know it’s melanoma — or just a plain old mole?

“When assessing a suspicious growth, remember ABCDE, an acronym coined by the American Academy of Dermatology,” said Dr. Sarrosa.

“Look for Asymmetry, or if one half of the growth doesn’t match the other half. Check out the Border or the edges of the growth; a melanoma is not smooth.

"A melanoma’s Color comes in uneven shades of brown, black, gray, red, or white. Furthermore, its Diameter is bigger than a pencil eraser. Melanomas are also Evolving, meaning they change in size, shape, and color from the first time you noticed them,” the doctor said.

Diagnosis and treatment

Melanomas are diagnosed with dermoscopy or total body mapping to check lesions on the skin. If found to be malignant, your doctor will request imaging tests like a CT scan, MRI, or PET scan to gauge the stage of the skin cancer.

The results of these tests determine the most appropriate approach to treatment.

“Like other types of cancer, melanoma’s treatment options include surgery, radiotherapy, targeted therapy (oral medication that specifically attacks cancer cells), and immunotherapy (a treatment that strengthens your immune system to fight cancer cells),” explained Dr. Sarrosa.

Observing healthy habits can help reduce your risk of developing melanomas.

“Keep away from the sun, particularly between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., when the UV rays are at their harshest,” said Dr. Sarrosa. “Apply a sunscreen of SPF 30 or higher and reapply if you’re swimming or sweating a lot outdoors. Wear hats, light-colored long-sleeved shirts and pants, and sunglasses to protect yourself from the sun’s rays.”

Early detection can also curb skin cancer’s growth and spreading.

“If spotted early enough, melanomas have a 99% cure rate,” Dr. Sarrosa assured, “so it pays to check yourself regularly for any new and unusual growths, and to advise your family physician about suspicious ‘moles.’”

