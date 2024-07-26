'Never lose sight of the crown!': Dentist shares Binibining Pilipinas journey

From left: Bb. Pilipinas 2024 1st Runner Up Christal Jean dela Cruz and 2nd-runner up Trisha Martinez at the Philstar.com office

MANILA, Philippines — Patience is a virtue, and focused persistence will reap its rewards.

And those who believe that "if at first you don't succeed, try and try again," has given accolades to those who never lost faith.

In the 60-year history of the Binibining Pilipinas pageant, a lot of returning candidates got their victory in their second or third try.

Such is the case of Pila, Laguna's delegate, Dr. Trisha Martinez.

During the Binibining Pilipinas 2023 pageant, she made it to the final round of the competition and won Best in Evening Gown, but failed to reach the Top 4.

Her journey to the crown this year was not only her dream but that of her parents as well.

"Joining a pageant is not easy. On my part, I had to look for a dentist who would continue the operations of my dental clinic. Be out of practice for four months. Won't be having income from my dental profession, yet I would be spending a lot of money for the clothes I have to wear during the competition; not to mention the styling costs and time of travel to and from the venue, throughout the pre-pageant run, because I'm from Laguna. But I persist because in my hometown, joining a national pageant is a big deal. Not many from Pila join the national pageants," shared the very amiable dentist.

Before joining Binibining Pilipinas, Trisha was already crowned Miss Tourism Philippines during the Miss World Philippines 2021 pageant.

"I thought last year was my last year in pageantry. But my team planned everything in detail for my 2024 journey. As a returning candidate, who made it to the finals in 2023, the pressure was on me. I had to perform my very best and doubly so.

"You had to know your opponents. So I watched my co-candidates' local victories to know their strengths, as well as mine.

"There were so many heavy favorites this year. I thought I still won't make it this time around. So I told myself, I'll just give it my all. And when I was announced as 2nd runner-up, I was so happy. It was like finally coming home to my Binibini family!"