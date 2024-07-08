Abra's Myrna Esguerra is Binibining Pilipinas International 2024

Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio crowns Abra's Myrna Esguerra as Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 at the end of the 60th anniversary and coronation night on the early hours of July 8, 2024 held in Araneta Coliseum, Quezon City.

MANILA, Philippines — Myrna Esguerra of Abra, a first-time delegate from her home province, bested 39 other hopefuls to be crowned Binibining Pilipinas International 2024 at the close of its 60th Anniversary coronation rites.

She was crowned by Miss International 2023 Andrea Rubio and outgoing Binibining Pilipinas International 2023 Angelica Lopez, who will be competing in the forthcoming Miss International in Tokyo.

Myrna was also named Bb. Urban Smile, Bb. PAL, Best in Swimsuit, Best in Evening Gown, and one of five winners of the Best in National Costume.

Jasmin Bungay of Pampanga emerged as the night's other winner by winning the Binibining Pilipinas Globe 2024 title. She was crowned by Miss Globe 2023 2nd runner-up Anna Valencia Lakrini. Both Myrna and Jasmin wore new crowns crafted by Manny Halasan and each received P1-million in cash, aside from corporate prize packages.

Christal de la Cruz of Zambales and Trisha Martinez of Pila, Laguna, were proclaimed runners-up of descending order to complete the 2024 royal court. They each received P 400,000 in cash. Christal was also the recipient of the Bb. Creamsilk, Bb. Beautederm, Bb. Pizza Hut and Bb. Ever Bilena special awards.

The other ladies who made it to the semi-final round (Top 15) were Marikit Manaois (Baguio), Phoebe Godinez (Lapu-Lapu City), Kara Villarosa (Negros Occidental), Tracy Sunio (Bacolod City), Shannen Manzano (General Santos City), Roella Solis (Calumpit, Bulacan), Carmela Joy Cuaresma (Aurora Province), Kim de Luna (Caloocan), Vienne Sirin Feucht (Calamba, Laguna), Monica Acuno (Kalayaan, Laguna) and Samantha Viktoria Acosta (Bulacan Province).

Of these ladies, De Luna was named Manila Bulletin's Reader's Choice, Acosta was hailed Bb. Playtime, while Acuno was among the five recipients of the Best in National Costume.

The other recipients of the special and corporate awards were Flordeliz Mabao (Face of Binibini), Roselyn Evardo (Bb. Friendship), as well as the three other Best in National Costume winners: Zianah Joy Famy (Cavite), Myrea Caccam (Oriental Mindoro) and Joyce Ann Garduque (Quezon Province).

Over 100 Binibini queens present

The star-studded extravaganza was also graced by over a hundred former titleholders who flocked to the Big Dome. Filling the stage were most of the winners since the first crowned Binibini on July 5, 1964. The pageant's original July 3, 1964 date was postponed due to Typhoon Dading. The late Myrna Panlilio was the first Binibini crowned queen. And now, another Myrna is crowned, six decades later.

King of Pop Martin Nievera and P-pop sensation SB19 welcomed the guest queens who graced the stage in the Beauty Ever After opening spiel.

Prior to the Top 15 announcement, the 40 candidates competed in the Swimsuit Round wearing gem-encrusted purple maillots from Dia Ali by Justine Aliman, as well as evening gowns of their choice.

Mr. Pure Energy, Gary Valenciano, ushered the country's titleholders from several crown categories. These were Miss Supranational 2013 Mutya Datul, Miss Intercontinental 2021 Cindy Obeñita, Miss International 1970 Aurora Pijuan, Miss International 1979 Melanie Marquez, Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago, Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray and Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran.

Chaired by Binibining Pilipinas Charities Inc. (BPCI) executive Conchitina Bernardo, the all-female selection committee included Miss International 2013 Bea Rose Santiago, Miss Universe 1969 Gloria Diaz, entrepreneur Rhea Tan, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 1973 Margie Moran, athlete Fifi Sharma, and reigning Miss International Andrea Rubio of Venezuela.

With entertainment numbers from Martin Nievera, Gary Valenciano, and SB19, the 60th Binibining Pilipinas grand coronation night was hosted by Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray, Miss World 1993 2nd Princess Ruffa Gutierrez, Miss International 2016 Kylie Versoza, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves and Miss Universe 2014 Top 10 finalist Mary Jean Lastimosa.

The four-hour show was streamed to a global audience via BPCI 's channels on YouTube and Facebook. After six decades, the queens still reiterate that, "Once a Binibini, always a Binibini."

