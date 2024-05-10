Mother's Day: Dimples Romana gives tips for fellow moms

MANILA, Philippines — Mother's Day is fast approaching, a day mothers all around the world get to experience in full the love they truly deserve.

As heartwarming as the support from one's family is, there is something different about hearing advice and comforting words from a fellow mom who has similarly gone through the stages of motherhood.

Actress Dimples Romana, a mother of three, lists down some tips for her fellow mothers ahead of moms' special day.

Find a support system

Dimples last gave birth two years ago, and since then, she is grateful for the support of her husband Boyet in looking after their kids.

For the actress, holding on to her family and faith keeps her guided as she goes through the day.

"Having three kids while working is a bit of a challenge. Thankfully, I am surrounded by good people — both family and friends," Dimples said. "Family. Sila talaga ang lakas ko. At dasal. Madaming madaming dasal."

Setting priorities

As busy as she gets and as intense shooting schedules can go, Dimples always makes certain she has time for her family, "I make sure intentional ang pag-set ko ng time with my family."

She even discourages them from using their phones whenever they are together so that they are absolutely present in those moments, "“No phones muna, no other distractions. Just them."

Self-care

"Recently ko lang talaga natutunan ito. I almost reached a burnt out stage kaya I got worried. That’s when I really took a step back and reassessed what needs to be done," Dimples shared.

What the actress does to keep her mind at ease are taking solo road trips, treating herself at cafes and restaurants, reading books, and prayer and meditation.

Dimples also does her skincare routine and takes necessary supplements and vitamins to stay strong and active.

Remember why one loves being a mom

As fulfilling being a mother can be, it also involves risks and challenges.

"Iba na din talaga ang hirap ng buhay ngayon. We truly have to count our blessings sa bawat araw na nakikita nating masaya, malusog, at ligtas ang pamilya natin sa ano mang sakit o karamdaman," Dimples said.

But with all these thoughts, the actress constantly reminds herself why she loves being a mother, "It's having the ability to raise children who will hopefully make the world a kinder, safer and happier place for all."

