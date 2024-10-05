Unlocking inner champion: 4 ways to sustain running as a hobby

MANILA, Philippines — Running is one of the best cardio activities because it has a number of health benefits.

For one, it strengthens bones and muscles. It also reduces the risk of chronic diseases as well as enhances mental well-being. All one has to do is to get started — and it would not cost anything. All it takes is will power to stay on it.

Fortunately, a lot of people are now into running. Joggers can be seen running their usual course during early morning or late afternoon. People who are into running also abound in social media with their selfies or groupies. It is never too late to start a healthy habit.

... and they are off to a good start

But just how does one sustain that running “high,” stay passionate about it, and stay happily healthy with a regular running schedule?

Follow these tips for a more consistent running routine.

1. Set targets

Running with a goal in mind can motivate to keep going even on days when one just want to stay in bed and do nothing.

Setting big goals like running a half marathon or finishing a 10K run in under 45 minutes can be a starting point. Identify smaller targets to help achieve these. Start by increasing weekly mileage little by little, improving pace, and building consistency.

2. Track progress

Seeing the result of hard work is always satisfying, and it can give the confidence boost to work even harder.

It also helps in identifying areas for improvement and adjustments to make in the running routine. Install preferred running app on the phone or invest in a good fitness tracker/watch to track pace and distance, map routes, and provide other features to enhance runs.

3. Change routine regularly

Sometimes, people lose the desire to run because it has become repetitive and predictable.

To avoid falling into this trap, find ways to add something exciting to the routine, such as buying a new pair of rubber shoes, running in a different spot or location from the usual, or upping the difficulty of runs.

4. Join running events

Fun runs and charity races are a great way to challenge any runner in a low-stakes environment.

Connect with other runners and even discover running groups that one can join. Some running events, like this year’s Run for Wellness by Southstar Drug and Maxicare, even have advocacies and causes that one can support through participation.

A portion of the proceeds from the first leg of Run for Wellness, which took place at UP Diliman, Quezon City, with 6,624 participants, totaled P1 Million and was donated to partner athletes. The donation helped support their journey of bringing pride to the country in the recently concluded Paris 2024 Olympics.

