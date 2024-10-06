'Starstruck' alum, transman Jesi Corcuera pregnant with 1st child

MANILA, Philippines — Former "Starstruck" contestant and transman Jesi Corcuera revealed that he is expecting his first baby.

Corcuera posted his photo with a pregnant belly and the rainbow flag draped on his shoulders on his Instagram account on Saturday, October 5.

The former actor, who also joined the 2016 edition of reality show "Pinoy Big Brother," said that he had been planning to have his own baby back in 2018.

He said it did not push through due to financial struggles and the high cost of in vitro fertilization (IVF).

"2018 nung simulan kong planuhing magkaroon ng anak. Pero that time, maraming struggles, lalo na financially and hindi rin naman biro ang gastos sa unang plano kong mag-IVF," Jesi wrote.

It was not until his partner came back into his life, and he realized that as the father figure to his partner's children, Corcuera gave his initial desire to have his own baby a go.

Jesi was not expecting to be pregnant this year.

"Sa pagtayo ko bilang tatay ng mga anak ni Cams, maraming naging realizations. Isa na dun 'yung baka may chance pa pala akong magkaroon ng sarili kong anak."

"Fast forward ngayong taon, 'di ko in-expect na mabubuo siya through my last option na ako ang magdadala pero sobrang thankful ako na pinagkaloob ito ng Diyos sa akin," the former actor wrote.

Jesi asked for understanding for what he is going through. He said that he is fully committed to supporting his partner's children at the same time he is wanting his own child, whom he nicknamed Ninja.

"Hindi naging madali ang prosesong ito para sa akin kaya sana hindi niyo rin ganun kadaling husgahan kung anong nakikita niyo ngayon."

"Simple lang naman ang gusto ko, 'yung magkaroon ng matatawag kong sariling akin," Corcuera said.

