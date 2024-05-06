Mother's Day spread reminiscent of 'Emily in Paris'

MANILA, Philippines — Infused with elegance, crafted with care, and bursting with flavor, Bizu’s Mother's Day 2024 offerings are a testament to the art of celebrating the most cherished women in our lives — our mothers.

As pioneers of French-inspired culinary delights in the Philippines, the patisserie invites one to a festive celebration that promises to turn every moment into a cherished memory.



Here are the patisserie's signature cakes for mom:

Charlotte Raspberry Cake: A symphony of flavors with blackberry mousse and raspberry gelée layered between airy Biscuit Cuillère, beautifully garnished with fresh berries and Macaron de Paris — a vibrant homage to the purest form of love.

Charlotte Black Forest Cake: Discover pure indulgence with Bizu’s Black Forest Cake – masterfully created with Biscuit Cuillère, alternating layers of Chantilly cream and cherry compote with a crispy feuilletine base.

Crème Brûlée Cake: Embrace the essence of sophistication with this classic dessert, combining creamy custard with a gently caramelized top for a touch of opulence.

For Mother's Day, the patisserie offers special edition macarons — especially crafted macarons are adorned with sweet messages, making each one a statement of your affection and gratitude, wrapped in exquisite flavors. There are also hampers and gift boxes filled with artisanal confections and gourmet selections that are ideal for expressing the deepest sentiments of love and appreciation. Explore and order from the Mother's Day collection at all of the patisserie's branches, online at www.bizu.ph or call the concierge at +639176273970.

Photo release Macaron De Paris Heart Box

Celebrate the warmth of family with meticulously curated sets that feature the finest pastries and roasts, paired seamlessly with signature cakes. Designed for grand gatherings and intimate moments alike, these sets can be enjoyed through prior reservation at the following Bizu locations: Greenhills Promenade, Miranila, Robinsons Magnolia, Alabang Town Center and Mitsukoshi Mall.