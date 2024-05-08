WATCH: Angeline Quinto mixes baby gender reveal in makeup transformation

MANILA, Philippines — Singer-actress Angeline Quinto made her own makeup transformation video, which is a current trend on social media, but hers has a clever and adorable twist.

Beyond showing the progression of her makeup on camera, Angeline used the opportunity to reveal the gender of her next baby with husband Nonrev Daquina.

Like most Filipinos trying the Asoka makeup trend, Angeline used her promotional 2011 single "Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas" for her own video.

Quick cuts see Angeline slowly applying makeup, at one time decorating her temples with pearls, until she used both blue and pink eyeshadow.

WATCH: Angeline Quinto's makeup tutorial cum baby gender reveal

The video then transitioned to Angeline wearing a pink dress in a makeshift field, then briefly appearing in a traditional attire as she stroked her belly.

Capping the video off was Angeline, accompanied by Nonrev and their son Sylvio, smashing a palayok that revealed pink confetti — confirming the family is expecting a baby girl.

Angeline was visibly shocked and ecstatic to see the pink confetti showering on them, and she shared a kiss with Nonrev to end the video.

She and Nonrev officially tied the knot in a church ceremony last month attended by the likes of Vice Ganda, Erik Santos and Sarah Geronimo.

