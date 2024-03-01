Dimples Romana celebrates daughter Callie becoming licensed commercial pilot

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana is one proud mother after her daughter Callie officially became a licensed commercial pilot.

The actress shared on social media that her 20-year-old daughter completed her flying licenses in Australia.

Praising Callie on Instagram, Dimples called her a rock star for making her and non-showbiz husband Boyet Ahmee "look so darn good, proud, and humbled."

"I have not stopped crying buckets from thinking about all the struggles and sacrifices you have had to overcome to achieve your ultimate dream," the actress said.

"May your beautiful story of dreaming big, staying true to yourself, leaving the comforts of home, living alone, creating a path of your own with a heart determined to soar high inspire many other young people, especially women like yourself to never be afraid to march to the beat of their own drum and fly confidently like you do," Dimples added.

She ended her congratulatory message with loving well wishes and a witty reminder to "go cook adobo and sinigang."

Also sending well wishes were Iza Calzado, Carla Abellana, Ryan Agoncillo, Richard Yap, Ruby Ruiz, Bernadette Sembrano, Lara Quigaman, Shaira Luna, Adrian Lindayag, Nikki Valdez, and Arlene Muhlach.

Callie began studying aviation in Australia's Gold Coast almost exactly two years ago, flying a plane on her own by August 2022 — a flight she dedicated to her parents — and passed private pilot license exams two months later.

Dimples and Boyet, who have been married since 2004, are also parents to sons Alonzo and Elio.

