Kristine Hermosa talks about 6th pregnancy, qualities Oyo takes after dad Vic Sotto

MANILA, Philippines — Kristine Hermosa said her husband Oyo Boy takes after his father, TV host Vic Sotto.

In many ways, father and son do not only share blood, but also possess similar traits.

The ever-beautiful actress talked to reporters last April 20 at the 70th birthday celebration of Vic held in TV5 Media Center in Mandaluyong, which was broadcast on the Saturday episode of "Eat Bulaga."

Kristine highlighted two characteristics of Vic and Oyo among their many similarities.

"Madami din e. Eto, mapursige, very patient. Siyempre tao din tayo, may mga times na mauubusan ka rin.

"Pero 'pag may ginusto sila, talagang magpu-pursige sila. Napakaalaga sa pamilya, napaka-mapagmahal. Laging nilalagay sa unahan 'yung family talaga," she said.

Kristine also talked about how ideal Oyo is because her husband has been supportive of her showbiz career.

The actress has been lying low in showbiz, and only appears in select projects. This is most certainly true these days as she is expecting their sixth child. She said she is due in September.

Kristine revealed that she experiences morning sickness, but it is not as exaggerated as before.

With her hands full, she is lucky to have Oyo by her side. She described her husband as "very hands-on" like her.

It is one of the reasons why she is able to manage their family.

"Sabi nga nila pero ever since parang prini-pare na ni Lord 'yung heart ko for a big family. 'Yun naman 'yung desire ko ever since talaga to have a big family," she said.

Will she and Oyo try for one more baby after she gives birth by end of September?

"Sa totoo lang po, wala pong plinano sa lahat ng ito. Ang dami ko ng anak pero wala talagang plano ito. Talagang iba lang talaga trumabaho si God," Kristine said. — Video by Kathleen A. Llemit, editing by Martin Ramos

