Mother's Day: Dimples Romana on accepting, preparing for 'High Street' role

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 8:08am
Dimples Romana

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Dimples Romana weighed her options well before accepting a role in the upcoming television series "High Street," a follow-up show to "Senior High."

Dimples portrays a company Chief Executive Officer (CEO) named Victoria "Tori" Soler and is joined by fellow cast newcomers Romnick Sarmenta, AC Bonifacio, Harvey Bautista, and Ralph de Leon.

At a press conference for "High Street" last May 7, Dimples shared how she ultimately accepted the role of Tori and what preparations she made into bringing the character to life.

"The preparations are more psychological, kasi parang this time you want to attack it in a way that is mas textured," Dimples said, catching herself before she could spoil anything else about Tori.

The actress admitted being aware that accepting projects means fewer time spent with family, and for her family time is very precious.

"So to choose to be outside of that — siyempre wala naman talagang papantay sa oras ng pamilya — it has to be something of value to other people as well," she said.

As an example, Dimples talked about her eldest child Callie and how could being a part of "High Street" make her proud since Callie doesn't live with her.

Dimples also took into consideration she still hosts "Gud Morning Kapatid," but thankfully the producers fixed her schedule in a way she can do the morning before shooting for "High Street."

"'Yung preparation namin nila Direk Onat [Diaz] and Direk Lino [Cayetano] mas conversations about how to pace the character," Dimples continued. "For my character, it has to mean something at some point, and dapat 'yung 'di ko pa nagagawa dati."

The actress said one of the struggles or challenges for people like her who grew up in the entertainment industry is not competing with anyone but one's self, that audiences won't think of or compare to past roles.

She ended with the hopes that "High Street" viewers will see Tori and not remember Daniela from "Kadenang Ginto" or Selene from "The Iron Heart," also noting characterization involves physicality.

"Senior High" stars reprising their roles in "High Street" include Andrea Brillantes, Juan Karlos, Xyriel Manabat, Zaijan Jaranilla, Elijah Canlas, Miggy Jimenez, Daniela Stranner, Tommy Alejandrino, Gela Atayde, Angel Aquino, Kean Cipriano, Angeli Bayani, Ana Abad Santos, and Mon Confiado.

