Women’s Day: Bea Alonzo, Nadine Lustre endorse phones ‘with built-in photographer, glam team’

MANILA, Philippines — In time for International Women’s Month, leading global technology company Oppo recently introduced its commitment to developing the next generation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology and presented a number of groundbreaking products and technologies at the 2024 Mobile World Congress (MWC).

Among those announced was the arrival of generative AI features on the new OPPO Reno11 series, which was recently launched in the Philippines with actresses Bea Alonzo and Nadine Lustre as ambassadors.

Oppo Philippines’ empowered women executives such as Public Relations Manager Danica Gigante and Joanarc Sales, Head of Public Relations and Consumer Relationship Management, shared the company’s milestones over the years.

“For two decades globally and one decade here in the Philippines, Oppo has dedicated itself to innovation, creating products that enhance everyday experiences. Our commitment in inspiring innovation resulted in Oppo receiving over 600 million active users monthly, with a presence in 60 countries and regions, 260,000 retail stores and eight manufacturing centers worldwide. Our influence and impact are expanding,” Sales declared.

According to her, the My Oppo app that enabled the brand to directly access 5.7 million users, which has become “very essential in fostering deeper connections” with their consumers.

“In this journey of providing technology for humankind and kindness for the world, we’ve introduced groundbreaking technologies,” she said, including the patented flash charging technology “embraced by over 220 million users globally that did not only enhance the charging experience, but also fostered an entire ecosystem for fast charging.”

“The Reno series have consistently set standards for excellence,” she said of the series, which have over 72 million users globally.

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya, Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo From left: Nadine and Bea with Oppo executives; Joanarc Sales, Oppo Philippines' Head of Public Relations and Consumer Relationship Management

Mark Ordoñez, Oppo Philippines Public Relations Supervisor, explained that cutting-edge features and reliable performance make the new Oppo Reno 11 5G and Reno 11 5G pro the next best-selling phones in their series.

The Reno 11 series boasts of Color OS 14, which contains dependable features such as File Dock, Smart Touch, and Smart Image Matting, which brings efficiency to tasks that users will benefit from.

Through the integration of AI network selection with a 360-degree surround antenna design, the brand’s patented network optimization engine, LinkBoost, achieves up to a 100% increase in transmission power and a 44% improvement in reception, resulting in the most consistent signal with the least amount of downtime, ensuring users that no matter if they are browsing, calling, or messaging, they will have a reliable signal.

Trinity Engine, ColorOS 14’s next-gen efficient computing technology, improves stability and speed, keeping the phone running smoothly and extending its storage life. It has ROM, RAM, and CPU Vitalization, aiming to increase storage, improve smoothness while multitasking, and provide the best battery life possible.

The series’ natural inspiration design, said Ordoñez, was inspired by dream vacations – blue skies, silver beaches and turquoise waters – “the feel that the phones want the users to feel every time they pick up their phone,” he said.

It is the first time to have a Wave Green colorway in the Reno series, he noted.

Most importantly, the brand “has harnessed the latest industry technologies to put the power of an entire photography studio” in the phones, he said.

This includes a “studio-quality portrait camera system that helps you capture super-sharp images at ultra-high quality and multiple focal lens;” a “telephoto camera with 2x camera precision” and portrait mode “that makes you feel like you have your own professional photographer.”

“You also have a studio-level retouch” and a new “portrait-expert engine” that “puts an entire team of lighting, makeup, and retouching artists at your fingertips,” he noted.

The latest Reno products, Sales assured, would continue on the Reno 10’s reputation as a fashion statement and a portrait expert: “It’s an embodiment of our commitment to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible.”