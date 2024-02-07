'It's very dear to our hearts': Bea Alonzo excited to watch 'One More Chance The Musical'

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo, who played the iconic role of Basha, said that she's excited to watch "One More Chance The Musical."

At the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last Thursday where she is the brand ambassador alongside Nadine Lustre, Philstar.com asked Bea what advice can she give to the cast of the musical.

"Parang I'm not the perfect person to give advice kasi it's a musical. Hindi ko linya 'yan," she answered.

"Alam mo sa totoo lang, sa tagal ko nang ginawa si Basha, hindi ko na alam kung kilala ko pa siya because nag-evolve na rin ako as a person but I'm very curious to see how they able to do it," she added.

Bea admitted that she's a fan of Ben&Ben, the band who will provide music for the musical adaptation of her and John Lloyd Cruz's blockbuster movie.

"I'm a fan of Ben&Ben also so it's gonna be their music. Ako gusto ko lang silang mapanood," she said.

When asked if she is willing to reprise her role as Basha, Bea said: "Kung gusto n'ya akong balikan!"

Bea wishes success for the cast and crew of the musical.

"Gusto ko lang i-goodluck sila na sana magawa nila yung best nila in portraying Popoy and Basha because it's very dear to our hearts," she said.

Recently, Philippine Educational Theater Association (PETA) announced that Sam Concepcion and CJ Navato will play as John Lloyd Cruz's Popoy, while Anna Luna and Nicole Omillo will play as Bea's Basha, in the upcoming "One More Chance The Musical."

PETA also announced that Kiara Takahashi and Sheena Belarmino will play as Maja Salvador's Tricia, while Jef Flores and Jay Gonzaga will play as Derek Ramsay's Mark.

It will be available in PETA Theater Center in Quezon City from April 12 to June 16. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video by Anjilica Andaya

