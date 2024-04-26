DMCI: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of DMCI Holdings Inc. will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

Please see notice below:

Dear Stockholders:

Please be notified that the annual meeting of stockholders of DMCI Holdings, Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held virtually on May 21, 2024, Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. with the following agenda:

Call to Order Report on Attendance and Quorum Approval of Minutes of Previous Stockholders' Meeting Management Report for the year ended December 31, 2023 Ratification of All Acts of the Board of Directors and Officers during the preceding year Appointment of Independent Auditor Election of Directors including the Independent Directors Other Matters Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of April 8, 2024 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the said annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom and the stockholders may only attend by remote communication, by voting in absentia, or by appointing the Chairman or the President or the Chief Finance Officer as proxy. Stockholders who intend to attend the said meeting should notify the Corporation by sending an email to [email protected]. The Corporation will send the instructions for joining the virtual annual meeting via email to each stockholder who will signify his/her intention to attend the same.

Deadline for submission of proxies is on May 10, 2024 via mail or email at [email protected]. Validation of proxies shall be held on May 16, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., at the principal office of the Corporation, or virtually, as may be necessary or required.

Makati City, Metro Manila,

April 19, 2024.

For the Board of Directors:

Sgd.

Atty. Noel A. Laman

Corporate Secretary