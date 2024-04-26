^

Biz Memos

DMCI: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

The Philippine Star
April 26, 2024 | 9:00am
DMCI: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting

MANILA, Philippines — The Annual Stockholders' Meeting of DMCI Holdings Inc. will be held virtually on Tuesday, May 21, 2024 at 9:30 a.m.

Please see notice below:

Dear Stockholders:

Please be notified that the annual meeting of stockholders of DMCI Holdings, Inc. (the "Corporation") will be held virtually on May 21, 2024, Tuesday, at 9:30 a.m. with the following agenda:

  1. Call to Order
  2. Report on Attendance and Quorum
  3. Approval of Minutes of Previous Stockholders' Meeting
  4. Management Report for the year ended December 31, 2023
  5. Ratification of All Acts of the Board of Directors and Officers during the preceding year
  6. Appointment of Independent Auditor
  7. Election of Directors including the Independent Directors
  8. Other Matters
  9. Adjournment

Stockholders of record as of April 8, 2024 will be entitled to notice of and to vote at the said annual meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The meeting will be held virtually through Zoom and the stockholders may only attend by remote communication, by voting in absentia, or by appointing the Chairman or the President or the Chief Finance Officer as proxy.  Stockholders who intend to attend the said meeting should notify the Corporation by sending an email to [email protected].  The Corporation will send the instructions for joining the virtual annual meeting via email to each stockholder who will signify his/her intention to attend the same.

Deadline for submission of proxies is on May 10, 2024 via mail or email at [email protected]. Validation of proxies shall be held on May 16, 2024 at 2:00 p.m., at the principal office of the Corporation, or virtually, as may be necessary or required.

 

Makati City, Metro Manila,

April 19, 2024.

 

For the Board of Directors:

Sgd.

Atty. Noel A. Laman

Corporate Secretary

vuukle comment

DMCI HOLDINGS INC
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Unilab Center for Health Policy launched to help bridge healthcare system gaps in Philippines
brandSpace
4 days ago

Unilab Center for Health Policy launched to help bridge healthcare system gaps in Philippines

4 days ago
Unilab Foundation (ULF) launched the Unilab Center for Health Policy (UCHP), a venue for stakeholders to examine health policy...
Biz Memos
fbtw
EXUS UK hosts event with British Chamber
5 days ago

EXUS UK hosts event with British Chamber

5 days ago
On April 18, 2024, EXUS hosted an event titled, “Collections Tech PH: Collections Technology for Improved Performance”...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Research shows F&B companies committed to plastic reduction, prompted by consumer demand
brandSpace
7 days ago

Research shows F&B companies committed to plastic reduction, prompted by consumer demand

7 days ago
Tetra Pak’s research examined F&B manufacturers’ attitude to sustainability, now and in five years’ ti...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Shell Pilipinas Corporation: Annual Stockholders' Meeting
10 days ago

Shell Pilipinas Corporation: Annual Stockholders' Meeting

10 days ago
The annual stockholders’ meeting of SHELL PILIPINAS CORPORATION will be held virtually on May 14, 2024, Tuesday, 2 p.m....
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber highlights cybersecurity industry in boosting UK-PH trade
10 days ago

British Chamber highlights cybersecurity industry in boosting UK-PH trade

10 days ago
The British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson, together with the Department for Business...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with