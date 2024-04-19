Philippines among top 3 countries for highest screen time again — data

MANILA, Philippines — Collected data shows the Philippines ranks high yet again among countries with the most screen time, particularly on phones and social media.

Data analysts at electronics information website Electronics Hub retrieved data from Datareportal's Digital 2024: Global Overview Report and mobile application Sleep Cycle to see how much time a given person's screen time, including different devices and social media platforms, is contrasted with their average time spent awake.

The data showed that Filipinos spend nearly nine hours and more than half their time awake looking at screens. For comparison, the global average screen time is six hours and 43 minutes.

With eight hours and 52 minutes of screen time, the Philippines ranked third behind South Africa and Brazil, whose screen time were well beyond nine hours.

The same three countries topped screen time spent on social media, Philippines again third with three hours and 34 minutes — just seven minutes behind top-ranked South Africa — of social media screen time and 21% of time spent awake scrolling on such platforms.

Unsurprisingly, the Philippines is the leading country for most time spent on phones at five hours and 20 minutes, however, it ranked third yet again because of screen usage during time spent awake being statistically lower than South Africa and Brazil.

The data also showed that Filipinos watch an average of 127 TikTok videos a day, good for eighth spot on a list topped by the British and the Americans who watched an average of 154 and 140 videos, respectively.

The Philippines also shared the eighth spot for most time spent on gaming with Southeast Asian neighbor Indonesia, both 7.17% of time spent awake playing games (though the Philippines' average time of an hour and 13 minutes was a minute higher than Indonesia's).

That list saw a top five composed of Saudi Arabia, Thailand, the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mexico.

The Philippines finished just outside the top 10 for countries and their computer screen time. Though its time of three hours and 32 minutes was four minutes higher than no. 10 Israel, the Philippines had a statistically lower time spent awake on computers.

For that list, South Africa was topped by Russia, then rounding up the top 5 were Argentina, Portugal, and Colombia, with Brazil just edged out.

The only top 20 list the Philippines did not appear on according to the collected data was for television screen time, a list topped by United States with an average of four hours and 39 minutes spent watching TV.

