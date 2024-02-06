'Masakit na katawan ko': Bea Alonzo shares fitness goals amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she's now working out to become healthier.

At the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last Friday where she is the brand ambassador alongside Nadine Lustre, Philstar.com asked Bea how she is preparing for her wedding in terms of wellness.

"Not naman specifically for my wedding, pero 'di ba lahat tayo may New Year's resolution? So I'm getting back on, you know, working out," she said.

"Medyo nakaka-ilang sessions na ko kaya medyo masakit na 'yung katawan ko," she quipped.

At the same event, Bea told reporters that she and fiancé Dominic Roque were not yet preparing for their wedding.

"Wala pa, wala pa. Sorry, wala pa," she said.

When asked for the guest list, Bea said: "Alam mo, wala pa talaga so I can't tell you anything just yet."

"I mean, we’re getting there but also, we're very busy. I’m about to start a teleserye and then mayroon pang ibang projects that I can’t tell you just yet, which will happen also this year," she added.

— With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, photo and video by Anjilica Andaya

