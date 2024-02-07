Nadine Lustre's pro-tip for Siargao first-timers: Bring a helmet!

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre has been living the island life on Siargao for quite some time now, often traveling to the Mindanao surf spot to unwind.

As a lowkey resident of Siargao, Nadine has a useful tip for those planning on going to the island for the first time — one that sounds odd on first hearing but definitely practical.

"This is one thing I really tell my friends: bring a helmet," Nadine told Philstar.com in an exclusive interview following the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last Thursday wherein she is the brand ambassador alongside Bea Alonzo.

The actress acknowledged that a lot of people enjoy going to Siargao to party and have fun, but getting around at night is dangerous.

Having a helmet on hand will definitely be useful if one decides to travel around Siargao on a motorcycle, the most common mode of transportation for backpackers and travelers on the island.

"'Yun lang, mag-ingat lang," Nadine ended with another laugh. — Video by Anj Andaya, interview by Deni Bernardo

