Bea Alonzo not taking a break after wedding amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo will not take a break from showbiz after getting married to businessman and content creator Dominic Roque.

At the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last Friday where she is the brand ambassador alongside Nadine Lustre, Philstar.com asked Bea if she would focus on her own family after the wedding.

“Alam mo acting is the big part of who I am,” Bea said.

“Parang hindi ko siya kayang i-let go, otherwise, I lose myself. And we don't want that,” she added.

When asked by the press how their wedding preparations are, Bea said, "Wala pa, wala pa. Sorry, wala pa."

Among her immediate plans, however, is to go to Singapore with her family with her new OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G phone.

"Ito gagamitin namin to capture moments," she beamed.

To kick off its 10th year of innovation and industry-leading technology, OPPO introduced the latest addition to its renowned Reno Series – the two so-called new "Portrait Experts" – Reno11 5G and Reno11 Pro 5G – which aim to raise the bar for mobile smartphone photography, design, user experience, and performance.



Featuring an enhanced Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System with an industry-leading 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, the new devices also bring forth a new Natural Aesthetic Design, a redesigned and user-friendly ColorOS 14, and an all-around strong smartphone performance.

In a YouTube vlog last weekend, veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz alleged that Bea and Dominic have broken up.

“Sabi ng isa kong source, wala na sila, hiwalay na sila,” Ogie said. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video by Anjilica Andaya

Related: Engaged couple Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque have allegedly broken up — Ogie Diaz