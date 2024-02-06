^

Entertainment

Bea Alonzo not taking a break after wedding amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
February 6, 2024 | 8:09am

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo will not take a break from showbiz after getting married to businessman and content creator Dominic Roque. 

At the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last Friday where she is the brand ambassador alongside Nadine Lustre, Philstar.com asked Bea if she would focus on her own family after the wedding. 

“Alam mo acting is the big part of who I am,” Bea said.  

“Parang hindi ko siya kayang i-let go, otherwise, I lose myself. And we don't want that,” she added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by bea alonzo (@beaalonzo)

When asked by the press how their wedding preparations are, Bea said, "Wala pa, wala pa. Sorry, wala pa."

Among her immediate plans, however, is to go to Singapore with her family with her new OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G phone.

"Ito gagamitin namin to capture moments," she beamed.

To kick off its 10th year of innovation and industry-leading technology, OPPO introduced the latest addition to its renowned Reno Series – the two so-called new "Portrait Experts" –  Reno11 5G and Reno11 Pro 5G – which aim to raise the bar for mobile smartphone photography, design, user experience, and performance.

Featuring an enhanced Ultra-Clear Portrait Camera System with an industry-leading 32MP Telephoto Portrait Camera, the new devices also bring forth a new Natural Aesthetic Design, a redesigned and user-friendly ColorOS 14, and an all-around strong smartphone performance.

In a YouTube vlog last weekend, veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz alleged that Bea and Dominic have broken up. 

“Sabi ng isa kong source, wala na sila, hiwalay na sila,” Ogie said. — With reports from Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video by Anjilica Andaya

Related: Engaged couple Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque have allegedly broken up — Ogie Diaz 

vuukle comment

BEA ALONZO

DOMINIC ROQUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Melanie Marquez considers her children the highlights of her colorful life

Melanie Marquez considers her children the highlights of her colorful life

By Boy Abunda | 2 days ago
Melanie Marquez was a picture of a proud mother when she recently guested on The Interviewer of The Boy Abunda Talk Channel...
Entertainment
fbtw
A celebration of love

A celebration of love

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
Last Saturday, Jan. 27, I attended the wedding reception dinner of Jared Rhys Chua and Stephanie Marquez.
Entertainment
fbtw
ABS-CBN executive Deo Endrinal passes away at 60

ABS-CBN executive Deo Endrinal passes away at 60

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
ABS-CBN's Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal has passed away. He was 60. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Toni Gonzaga is back on the big screen after 2nd pregnancy

Toni Gonzaga is back on the big screen after 2nd pregnancy

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Toni Gonzaga took a step back from a lot of things last year to focus on her second pregnancy, which she found to be quite...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Kuya Luis tawag ko sa kanya before': Luis Manzano not Jessy Mendiola's crush prior to dating

'Kuya Luis tawag ko sa kanya before': Luis Manzano not Jessy Mendiola's crush prior to dating

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The glowing Jessy Mendiola gamely indulged the visitors at the ongoing Watsons Health Expo 2024 in SM Megamall as the ambassador...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ABS-CBN mourns death of network's 2 pillars

ABS-CBN mourns death of network's 2 pillars

By Jan Milo Severo | 22 hours ago
ABS-CBN mourns the passing of Dreamscape Entertainment head Deo Endrinal. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Sandara&rsquo;s favorite beer? It&rsquo;s light and fun, just like her personality!
brandSpace

Sandara’s favorite beer? It’s light and fun, just like her personality!

22 hours ago
Shot puno! Homegrown star turned global pop icon Dara is new San Mig Light brand ambassador.
Entertainment
fbtw
Gloc-9 brings Pinoy rap and reggae to Australia

Gloc-9 brings Pinoy rap and reggae to Australia

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Filipinos are figuratively and literally everywhere. They leave the country to seek greener pastures and adapt well to the...
Entertainment
fbtw
HBO hit series 'White Lotus' drops actor with Russia ties

HBO hit series 'White Lotus' drops actor with Russia ties

By Agence France-Presse | 1 day ago
Actor Milos Bikovic has been dropped from the cast of popular TV series "The White Lotus," an HBO spokesperson said, after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with