Nadine Lustre shares tips for freediving, a new love shared with boyfriend Christophe Bariou

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre has newfound passion for freediving, a hobby she picked up from French-Filipino entreprenuer and boyfriend Christophe Bariou.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com at the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and Reno11 Pro 5G last Thursday where she is the brand ambassador alongside Bea Alonzo, Nadine shared how she initially got into freediving and her advice for people interested in trying it out.

"Si Chris actually was the one who introduced me to my instructor," Nadine said, sharing that Chris had experiencing freediving. "He introduced me and that kind of was it... I really enjoy it, it's so nice."

Asked further about her preparations and tips for beginners, Nadine said it boils down to having no fear.

"'Wag lang matakot. I mean, at first kasi it can get scary especially because you'll be going into deep [waters]," Nadine continued.

The actress ended with the assurance that even people who aren't confident with swimming will be fine once they wear fins, "Just make sure you get proper training before you go into it."

In the same interview, Nadine told Philstar.com her pro-tip for visiting Siargao: bringing a helmet with you. — Video by Anj Andaya, Interview by Deni Bernardo

