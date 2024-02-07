^

Entertainment

Bea Alonzo no longer wearing engagement ring from Dominic Roque

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
February 7, 2024 | 9:00am
Bea Alonzo no longer wearing engagement ring from Dominic Roque
From left: Bea Alonzo flexing her round-cut diamond engagement ring last July days after her engagement to Dominic Roque; Bea pictured with Nadine Lustre onstage last February 1, 2024 no longer wearing her engagement ring.
Nelson Canlas via Instagram, screenshot; Philstar.com / Anjilica Andaya

MANILA, Philippines — True to Boy Abunda’s revelation yesterday on his “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” show, Kapuso star Bea Alonzo was spotted not wearing her engagement ring, which, according to Boy, the actress has already returned to Dominic Roque.

At last Thursday’s launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G where Bea is the brand ambassador alongside Nadine Lustre, the “One More Chance” actress gamely answered the press and Philstar.com’s questions about the supposed wedding and plans after it.

RELATED: 'Masakit na katawan ko': Bea Alonzo shares fitness goals amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque

But upon closer inspection into photos Philstar.com took at the event, Bea was photographed no longer wearing the engagement ring she received from her fiancé Dominic, when the businessman and content creator proposed to her in Las Casas FIlipinas de Acuzar last July 18.

From left: Bea; Bea with Nadine at the launch of  OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Bea with Nadine at the launch of  OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Bea with Nadine at the launch of  OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Bea with Nadine at the launch of  OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Bea with Nadine at the launch of  OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Bea with Nadine at the launch of  OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya
Bea and Nadine with OPPO executives at the launch of Reno11 5G and Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.
Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya

In an interview with Nelson Canlas for “24 Oras” days after the engagement, Bea described the classic diamond engagement ring as “perfect.” She disclosed that she was expecting the wedding to take place this 2024.

She also told Nelson about plans to go to Singapore with Dominic. In Philstar.com’s interview last Friday, however, Bea said she will go to Singapore “with family,” without mention of Dominic.

RELATED: Bea Alonzo not taking a break after wedding amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque

Boy and fellow talent manager Ogie Diaz, however, said that while Bea and Dominic have split and the wedding planning has been put into a halt, the couple are still trying to sort things out. The pair has also not personally addressed the issue or released a public statement as of press time.

Maybe, there could be a real-life “A Second Chance” for Bea and Dominic, after all? 

RELATED: 'We decided on forever': Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque now engaged

vuukle comment

BEA ALONZO

DOMINIC ROQUE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bea Alonzo not taking a break after wedding amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque
play
Exclusive

Bea Alonzo not taking a break after wedding amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo will not take a break from showbiz after getting married to Dominic Roque. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque part ways, Boy Abunda confirms

Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque part ways, Boy Abunda confirms

By Kristofer Purnell | 16 hours ago
Celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have split up, veteran host Boy Abunda host has confirmed.
Entertainment
fbtw
Engaged couple Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque have allegedly broken up &mdash; Ogie Diaz

Engaged couple Bea Alonzo, Dominic Roque have allegedly broken up — Ogie Diaz

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Veteran showbiz reporter Ogie Diaz claimed that engaged celebrity couple Bea Alonzo and Dominic Roque have separated.&nb...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;It&rsquo;s like high school&rsquo;: Heart Evangelista recalls reconciling with Marian Rivera
play

‘It’s like high school’: Heart Evangelista recalls reconciling with Marian Rivera

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 21 hours ago
With the current problems that Heart faces, including her recent falling out with her glam team, the actress is just happy...
Entertainment
fbtw
Melanie Marquez considers her children the highlights of her colorful life

Melanie Marquez considers her children the highlights of her colorful life

By Boy Abunda | 3 days ago
Melanie Marquez was a picture of a proud mother when she recently guested on The Interviewer of The Boy Abunda Talk Channel...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Ruby Ruiz on acting with Nicole Kidman, playing crucial role in &lsquo;Expats&rsquo;

Ruby Ruiz on acting with Nicole Kidman, playing crucial role in ‘Expats’

By Nathalie Tomada | 10 hours ago
Ruby Ruiz recalled her first reaction when she found out that she was going to work closely with the Hollywood superstar Nicole...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Nag-ROI na s&rsquo;ya&rsquo;: Heart Evangelista jokes about P15M Bulgari jewelry; shares birthday wish
play

‘Nag-ROI na s’ya’: Heart Evangelista jokes about P15M Bulgari jewelry; shares birthday wish

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 19 hours ago
Heart told Philstar.com that her gown is by Italian fashion label Pollini, complemented by her two interlocking Bulgari Serpenti...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Like it&rsquo;s my first time again&lsquo;: Heart Evangelista reveals renewal of vows with Chiz Escudero
play

‘Like it’s my first time again‘: Heart Evangelista reveals renewal of vows with Chiz Escudero

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 20 hours ago
Heart Evangelista is “very, very excited” with her upcoming renewal of vows with husband Sen. Francis “Chiz”...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Di ako naghugas ng kamay&rsquo;: Heart Evangelista on shaking Lee Min Ho&rsquo;s hand; Song Hye Kyo, TWICE Mina encounters

‘Di ako naghugas ng kamay’: Heart Evangelista on shaking Lee Min Ho’s hand; Song Hye Kyo, TWICE Mina encounters

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 22 hours ago
In an interview with Philstar.com, the Filipina actress and international fashion influencer shared her experience about personally...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Masakit na katawan ko': Bea Alonzo shares fitness goals amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque
play
Exclusive

'Masakit na katawan ko': Bea Alonzo shares fitness goals amid rumored breakup with Dominic Roque

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapuso actress Bea Alonzo revealed that she's now working out to become healthier. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with