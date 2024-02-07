Bea Alonzo no longer wearing engagement ring from Dominic Roque

From left: Bea Alonzo flexing her round-cut diamond engagement ring last July days after her engagement to Dominic Roque; Bea pictured with Nadine Lustre onstage last February 1, 2024 no longer wearing her engagement ring.

MANILA, Philippines — True to Boy Abunda’s revelation yesterday on his “Fast Talk with Boy Abunda” show, Kapuso star Bea Alonzo was spotted not wearing her engagement ring, which, according to Boy, the actress has already returned to Dominic Roque.

At last Thursday’s launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G where Bea is the brand ambassador alongside Nadine Lustre, the “One More Chance” actress gamely answered the press and Philstar.com’s questions about the supposed wedding and plans after it.

But upon closer inspection into photos Philstar.com took at the event, Bea was photographed no longer wearing the engagement ring she received from her fiancé Dominic, when the businessman and content creator proposed to her in Las Casas FIlipinas de Acuzar last July 18.

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya From left: Bea; Bea with Nadine at the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya Bea with Nadine at the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.

Philstar.com/Anjilica Andaya Bea and Nadine with OPPO executives at the launch of Reno11 5G and Reno11 Pro 5G last February 1, 2024. Notice that Bea is no longer wearing her engagement ring on her left hand. In its place is a yellow gold band.

In an interview with Nelson Canlas for “24 Oras” days after the engagement, Bea described the classic diamond engagement ring as “perfect.” She disclosed that she was expecting the wedding to take place this 2024.

She also told Nelson about plans to go to Singapore with Dominic. In Philstar.com’s interview last Friday, however, Bea said she will go to Singapore “with family,” without mention of Dominic.

Boy and fellow talent manager Ogie Diaz, however, said that while Bea and Dominic have split and the wedding planning has been put into a halt, the couple are still trying to sort things out. The pair has also not personally addressed the issue or released a public statement as of press time.

Maybe, there could be a real-life “A Second Chance” for Bea and Dominic, after all?

