Nadine Lustre reacts to love team breakups following KathNiel, KimXi splits

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 2:10pm
Nadine Lustre with her FAMAS Best Actress trophy for "Greed" as posted on her Instagram on August 17, 2023.
Nadine Lustre via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre gave her thoughts on the recent breakups of high-profile love teams and celebrity pairings.

At the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G in Taguig City yesterday, Philstar.com asked Nadine about her opinion of love teams breaking up, having previously been part of one herself.

Nadine was initially paired with "Pinoy Big Brother" and fellow artist James Reid, dating for nearly four years before officially calling it quits in early 2020.

James is now dating Issa Pressman, one of the artists under his Careless label, while Nadine is in a relationship with French-Filipino entrepreneur Christophe Bariou.

"I guess just because I've been out of that situation for a while na, I do understand that a lot of things change [over] time," Nadine said. "Hindi naman puwede forever 'yung mga bagay."

The actress also told Philstar.com, "I mean it happens, it's inevitable."

Recent, celebrity breakups include Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones, and rumors continue to spread that Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Labhati have also split up.

Another love team whose relationship is in question is Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, though the latter recently said the couple are still together and "are just really busy."

Related: 'We're just busy': Enrique Gil says he, Liza Soberano still together

An OPPO endorser since Reno 4, Nadine said at the launch that she appreciates Reno11 Series 5G and Reno11 Pro 5G's looks that give her confidence to flash them in public, as well as short charging time of only 45 minutes and long battery life claimed to be twice longer than other brands.

To kick off its 10th year of innovation and industry-leading technology, OPPO introduced the latest addition to its renowned Reno Series – the OPPO Reno11 Series 5G. The two new "Portrait Experts" – the OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G – aim to raise the bar for mobile smartphone photography, design, user experience, and performance. — With reports from Deni Bernardo, video by Anj Andaya

