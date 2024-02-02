Nadine Lustre reacts to love team breakups following KathNiel, KimXi splits

Nadine Lustre with her FAMAS Best Actress trophy for "Greed" as posted on her Instagram on August 17, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Nadine Lustre gave her thoughts on the recent breakups of high-profile love teams and celebrity pairings.

At the launch of OPPO Reno11 5G and the OPPO Reno11 Pro 5G in Taguig City yesterday, Philstar.com asked Nadine about her opinion of love teams breaking up, having previously been part of one herself.

Nadine was initially paired with "Pinoy Big Brother" and fellow artist James Reid, dating for nearly four years before officially calling it quits in early 2020.

James is now dating Issa Pressman, one of the artists under his Careless label, while Nadine is in a relationship with French-Filipino entrepreneur Christophe Bariou.

"I guess just because I've been out of that situation for a while na, I do understand that a lot of things change [over] time," Nadine said. "Hindi naman puwede forever 'yung mga bagay."

The actress also told Philstar.com, "I mean it happens, it's inevitable."

Recent, celebrity breakups include Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla, Kim Chiu and Xian Lim, Jericho Rosales and Kim Jones, and rumors continue to spread that Richard Gutierrez and Sarah Labhati have also split up.

Another love team whose relationship is in question is Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil, though the latter recently said the couple are still together and "are just really busy."

