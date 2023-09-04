^

Beyond the usual shooting: YouTube Shorts introduces 6 creation features

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
September 4, 2023 | 4:20pm
YouTube recently introduced new features and upgrades to YouTube Shorts.
MANILA, Philippines — YouTube Shorts may be relatively new, but it is proving to be a big hit, as the platform is rapidly growing to the tune of over 2 billion logged-in users watching every month. This is not surprising, considering how people take to platforms and apps that allow them to create and share video stories.

To make the short-form video experience even better and content creation even easier to do, YouTube recently introduced new features and upgrades to YouTube Shorts. These new features focus mainly on different ways to create Shorts content beyond the usual shooting, uploading and remixing.

Here are the six new features of YouTube shorts:

1. Collab and remix other content

The new Collab feature allows creators to record and remix side-by-side content with other Shorts and qualified YouTube videos. The feature comes with multiple layout options, such as Green Screen, which allows creators to use other videos as a background, and Cut, which lets users select up to five seconds from other videos.

2. New stickers and effects

Over the past few months, Shorts has been continuously getting dozens of new improvements, like stickers and effects, to help creators find new ways of making content.

For example, the upcoming rollout of the Q&A sticker will allow creators to ask their audience questions and get responses right from the comment section. YouTube has also added the ability to reply to comments with a Short as a way to immediately create new content.

3. Go live and be discovered 

YouTube is now testing a vertical live experience on Shorts where creators can now get discovered right from the feed. Viewers in the test will see previews of the vertical live videos mixed into the Shorts feed. As someone taps into the experience, they’ll be placed in a scrollable feed of other live videos that will help creators easily connect with their audience and build their communities.

Going live and creating an online community is easier than ever with just a few taps, and features like Super Chat, Super Stickers, and Channel Membership will soon be available.

4. Create Shorts from suggestions

The new suggestion feature allows viewers to become creators themselves by using the same audio and effects from a video they’ve watched onto their own content. To use the feature, simply tap the Remix button on the Shorts player and select “Use Sound.” The app will automatically use the same audio timestamp from the Short you just watched and the same effect as a creation suggestion.

5. Capture inspiration in Playlists

People browsing their Shorts feed can now save videos they love directly to a playlist. On the other hand, creators no longer need to worry about losing an effect they just discovered, as they can simply save it to a playlist and try it out for themselves when inspiration strikes next.

6. Effortlessly convert to Shorts 

Converting landscape videos to Shorts will be easier with the Recomposition Tool that YouTube will beta-test in the next few weeks. Creators will be able to maintain key parts of their content using split screen effects, as well as zoom, crop and adjust the layout, making long-form videos more fun and engaging.

With these new additions, it’s never been easier to take and capture inspiration whenever you watch YouTube and go through your Shorts feed. Creators can try the new features out now and see how you can resonate with your audience further.

RELATED: How to create effective YouTube Shorts content

