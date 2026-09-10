Get HONOR 600 Pro MOLLY Edition on Lazada this 9.9 sale for as low as P49,999

More than a special-edition device, the collaboration brings together technology and collectible culture in a way that gives both HONOR and Pop Mart fans a new way to express their interests and connect with the brands they love.

MANILA, Philippines — Global AI devices provider HONOR Philippines officially celebrated the arrival of the HONOR 600 Pro MOLLY Edition, bringing together HONOR's smartphone innovation, Pop Mart's collectible culture, and Lazada's e-commerce platform in a special launch event.

The launch event brought the collaboration to life, giving guests and attendees an opportunity to get a closer look at the limited-edition smartphone and experience its distinct MOLLY-inspired design. The celebration highlighted the partnership between three brands, offering fans a unique experience at the intersection of technology, personal style, and collectible culture.

“The HONOR 600 Pro MOLLY Edition represents an exciting collaboration for us because it brings together technology and a form of self-expression that resonates strongly with today’s consumers,” said Stephen Cheng, vice president of HONOR Philippines.

“Through our partnership with Pop Mart, we’re able to introduce something beyond a smartphone—a special edition that reflects the personality and creativity of the MOLLY community. We’re excited to bring this collaboration to the Philippines and make it accessible to fans through Lazada.”

A collaboration made for fans and collectors

The HONOR 600 Pro MOLLY Edition combines the performance of the HONOR 600 Pro with a special design inspired by Pop Mart’s iconic MOLLY character.

The HONOR 600 Pro MOLLY Edition gives the HONOR 600 Pro a special-edition treatment inspired by Pop Mart’s iconic MOLLY character, bringing a distinctive touch to the smartphone while retaining the performance and capabilities of the original model.

More than a special-edition device, the collaboration brings together technology and collectible culture in a way that gives both HONOR and Pop Mart fans a new way to express their interests and connect with the brands they love.

Now available exclusively on Lazada

Photo Release HONOR Philippines Public Relations Head Pao Oga and E-Commerce Manager AC De Guzman with Lazada Philippines Category Director for Electronics Mishie Dela Cruz and Head of General Operations Alvin Ching, alongside Awie, a MOLLY cosplayer. -

Following its official launch, the HONOR 600 Pro MOLLY Edition is now available exclusively on Lazada Philippines with an SRP of P59,999.

As part of the Lazada 9.9 Campaign, consumers can enjoy up to Php 10,000 in total discounts, including a Php 1,500 HONOR discount, P3,000 Lazada platform voucher, and an additional Php 5,500 voucher for UnionBank credit card users, bringing the checkout price down to as low as Php 49,999, subject to applicable terms and conditions.

Flexible payment options are also available through LazPay, Lazada PayLater and credit card installments, subject to applicable terms. For more information and to purchase the limited-edition device, visit https://bit.ly/H600Pro_Molly.

For more information about HONOR Philippines, you may visit: https://www.honor.com/ph/. To stay updated on launch announcements, product information, and exclusive offers, follow HONOR Philippines’ social media platforms on Facebook (Facebook.com/HonorPhilippines), Instagram (Instagram.com/honorph/) and TikTok: (Tiktok.com/@honorphilippines) for exclusive launch updates, product information, and more.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by HONOR. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.