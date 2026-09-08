When family lives in different countries, sometimes a ship is the easiest place to meet

MANILA, Philippines — There is a particular kind of relief in finally having everyone in one place—no one half-checking a work calendar, no one rushing to catch the last flight home. It doesn't happen often enough. A short cruise out of Hong Kong is one of the more practical ways to make it happen.

The Star Voyager is a mid-sized ship built for exactly this kind of trip. It carries around 1,400 guests, which means it moves with the intimacy of a boutique hotel rather than the scale of a floating resort.

Cabins range from interior staterooms for the budget-conscious to balcony suites and The Palace—the ship's premium accommodation tier, which comes with exclusive restaurant access, curated dining menus and priority service throughout the voyage.

For a family reunion where everyone has different budgets, the range of cabin options means the group can travel together without everyone paying the same rate.

Meals, drinks and good company—all included

Onboard, the ship handles everything the family would otherwise have to plan around: meals across multiple restaurants, evening entertainment, activities on deck, and the movement between countries. No one needs to agree on a restaurant. No one needs to find a taxi.

The family unpacks once and wakes up somewhere new.

Relax on deck while the ship takes you to the next destination.

Unpack once. Wake up somewhere new

Why it works for families who haven't been in the same place for years:

Hong Kong is already part of the story for a lot of Filipino families—a relative working there, a layover on the way home from elsewhere. It's a natural midpoint that doesn't ask everyone to compromise on whose city to fly into.

Once everyone boards, the logistics largely disappear. The ship is the hotel, the restaurant, and the itinerary. What's left is just the time together.

The destinations are genuinely worth going to—subtropical Okinawa, the karst seascape of Ha Long Bay, the heritage streets of Xiamen. It's a real trip, not a placeholder reunion squeezed into someone's living room.

Fares start at $169 for a 2-night sailing, which means the question isn't whether the family can afford it—it's when everyone can align their schedules.

Star Voyager sailing from Hong Kong

The Star Voyager sails out of Hong Kong on rotating itineraries: a two-night run to Xiamen in China from $169, a three-night loop through Kaohsiung and Penghu in Taiwan from $259, a five-night sailing to Ha Long Bay and Da Nang in Vietnam from $439, and a five-night Japan itinerary covering Ishigaki and Naha from $579. Sailings run July 5 to August 30, with bookings open until August 28.

Kaohsiung, Taiwan – one of the Star Voyager's port destinations

Offer ends August 28, 2026

Each itinerary covers destinations that would otherwise require separate flights, hotels and visa applications to see in sequence. On the five-night Japan sailing, for instance, the ship calls at Ishigaki and Naha—two subtropical Okinawan islands known for turquoise waters, coral reefs and a pace of life that's completely different from mainland Japan.



If July–August dates don't work for your family, the Star Voyager keeps sailing from Hong Kong through November 13—more Xiamen runs, Sanya in late October and November, and Japan routes through Okinawa and Miyakojima. Full schedule at stardreamcruises.com/en-ph.



“Filipino families are spread out across the world. A short, affordable cruise out of Hong Kong gives them an easy way to come back together," said Andrea Solis Manzano, Head of Sales, StarCruises Philippines.



Book your cruise direct: stardreamcruises.com/en-ph/search-results?ship=Star_Voyager | Follow @starcruises.ph on social media.

What's on in Hong Kong right now

Hong Kong is the embarkation point for every route, which makes the case for arriving early straightforward. The city is also, right now, worth more than a night's stopover. The “Hong Kong Summer Fun” campaign runs through August 31, and what’s currently on is not the usual itinerary.

Joypolis Sports — 5 storeys of indoor sports rides and simulators, first outside Japan

The nearby Kai Tak Mall houses Joypolis Sports, the first Joypolis outside Japan—five storeys of indoor sports-themed rides and simulators, particularly good for families with older kids or teenagers who need something more active.

In West Kowloon, the Hong Kong Palace Museum is showing “Ancient Egypt Unveiled,” the most comprehensive ancient Egyptian exhibition the city has ever staged, with artifacts that have never before been displayed outside Egypt.

M+’s newest exhibition “Design Ah! Experience the Wonder of Everyday Design” explores the hidden design logic behind everyday life—hands-on, genuinely engaging, and running through January 2027.

For families with younger children, Hong Kong Disneyland’s Pixar Summer Fest runs through August 31—a water-play street party, the Friendtastic! Parade with Pixar Pals, and an all-new Pixar Pals Spectacular. Out on the same island, Tai O fishing village is worth a half-day—stilt houses, fresh seafood, and boat tours that regularly sight Chinese white dolphins in the channel.

Eat and drink your way through Hong Kong

Hong Kong’s food scene is worth planning around. Old Town Central is home to Bar Leone, ranked No. 1 on the World's 50 Best Bars 2025, and The Chairman and Wing, Asia’s top two restaurants for 2026—worth booking ahead for dinner on either end of the cruise.

Trolley dim sum the old way — Lin Heung Lau

For something more casual: Lin Heung Lau on Wellington Street still does trolley dim sum the way it has for decades. Lan Fong Yuen at Gage Street is the reigning champ for Hong Kong-style milk tea. Tai Cheong Bakery on Lyndhurst Terrace is the egg tart stop.

Hong Kong: Don't leave without doing these

A Symphony of Lights runs free along the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade at 8 p.m. every night—a harbour light show that needs no booking and works for every age in the group. The Ngong Ping 360 cable car runs into the evening till August 16, for night views of Lantau Peak and the South China Sea.

Book your cruise direct: https://stardreamcruises.com/en-ph/search-results?ship=Star_Voyager and follow @starcruises.ph on Instagram and other social media platforms.

For media inquiries, contact Andrea Solis Manzano at andrea.manzano@stardreamcruises.com or +639954123187.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Star Cruises. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.