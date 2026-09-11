Migrating abroad soon? Do these 5 financial steps before leaving the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Whether it's pursuing better career opportunities, reuniting with family or giving their children a brighter future, permanent migration is one of the biggest life decisions many Filipinos will make.

But aside from visa applications, airfare and moving logistics, relocating permanently also requires careful financial preparation. Unlike overseas workers who intend to return home, permanent migrants often need to manage financial responsibilities across two countries—from maintaining assets and providing for your family in the Philippines to building long-term financial security in their new home.

According to Metrobank, preparing financially starts with understanding your current financial position and creating a plan that supports your long-term goals, wherever life takes you.

Here are five financial priorities every future permanent migrant should consider before leaving the Philippines.

1. Start with a complete financial checkup

Before making any major financial decisions, look at your overall financial situation.

Review your income, savings, investments, outstanding loans, insurance coverage and retirement plans. Having a clear picture of your finances helps you determine which obligations should be settled before you leave and which assets or accounts you will continue managing from overseas.

Metrobank points out that migration changes not only where you live, but also how you manage your finances. A financial review before departure allows you to make the necessary arrangements with your bank and avoid costly surprises once you have settled abroad.

2. Build a relocation fund without sacrificing your emergency savings

Moving overseas permanently comes with significant upfront expenses, from immigration fees and airfare to rental deposits, furniture, and other settlement costs. At the same time, unexpected expenses may arise during your first few months in a new country.

To prepare, Metrobank reminds future migrants to set aside separate funds for your relocation expenses and your emergency savings. Your relocation fund should cover the costs of moving, while your emergency fund should remain untouched and serve as a financial safety net in case of delayed employment, medical emergencies or other unforeseen situations as you establish yourself abroad.

3. Review and organize your financial obligations

Before leaving the Philippines, take time to review your existing financial commitments and make sure you have a clear plan for managing them while abroad.

List any outstanding financial obligations and check their payment schedules, terms, and due dates. If you have payments that will continue after your move, consider setting up convenient payment arrangements or automatic payments to help keep your accounts up to date.

It is also helpful to review recurring expenses and subscriptions, and determine which ones you still need to maintain once you are overseas. Taking care of these details before your departure can help prevent missed payments, unnecessary fees, or financial stress as you adjust to your new life.

Metrobank recommends understanding and making the necessary arrangements for your financial commitments before migrating, so you can make informed decisions about how to allocate your income and resources as you establish yourself in a new country.

4. Start planning for retirement early

Metrobank emphasizes that for Filipinos permanently settling abroad, retirement planning should begin as soon as you become financially stable. While migration may bring better career opportunities and higher income, it also means taking greater responsibility for securing your financial future.

Take advantage of retirement or pension programs in your new country, particularly if your employer offers matching contributions. Depending on your long-term plans, you may also consider maintaining your SSS membership or keeping investments in the Philippines, especially if you intend to retain assets or spend part of your retirement there.

The earlier you begin saving and investing for retirement, the more time your money has to grow. Planning ahead also gives you greater flexibility, whether you eventually retire in your adopted country, return to the Philippines or divide your retirement between both.

5. Prepare to manage your finances across two countries

Permanent migration does not always mean leaving your financial life in the Philippines behind. Many migrants continue to own property, maintain bank accounts and investments, or support family members long after settling overseas.

Before leaving, update your contact information with your financial institutions, enroll in digital banking services and ensure you can securely access your accounts from abroad. If you will continue managing assets in the Philippines, consider assigning a trusted representative through the appropriate legal documents to help handle transactions when your physical presence is required.

For Filipinos who continue to support loved ones in the Philippines, having a reliable way to send money home can also be part of managing finances across borders.

You can partner with banks like Metrobank, which has a remittance app, MetroRemit, available for overseas Filipinos in key markets. The app enables them to send money directly to Metrobank accounts of their beneficiaries or through more than 11,000 cash pickup partners in the Philippines. This makes it easier for Filipinos abroad to support their loved ones while keeping remittances aligned with their broader financial goals.

With its presence in the Philippines and across key international markets, Metrobank supports Filipinos wherever their financial journey takes them. Whether it is sending money home, managing day-to-day finances, building savings, or planning for the future, having the right financial tools and arrangements in place can help make managing finances across borders more seamless.

Preparing for permanent migration involves more than packing your belongings. With thoughtful planning and sound financial decisions, moving abroad can also be the beginning of a stronger and more secure financial future.

This article is part of Metrobank’s Moneygurado campaign, which promotes financial mindfulness. Through practical financial guidance and real-life stories, the campaign aims to help OFWs and their beneficiaries make informed decisions before, during and after their overseas journey.

Editor's Note: This #Brandspace story is created with Metrobank. It is produced by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.