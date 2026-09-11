Upgrade your routine with #SoMuchKBeauty at SM BeautyÂ 

Upgrade your routine with #SoMuchKBeauty at SM Beauty

MANILA, Philippines — There’s no denying the influence Korean beauty has had on the global beauty scene, paving the way for Asian beauty brands, innovations and rituals to take center stage.

Today, K-beauty and Asian beauty continue to win over beauty enthusiasts not only for their innovative products and advanced formulations, but also for routines and solutions that work especially well for Asian skin and tropical climates.

In the Philippines, SM Beauty makes it easier than ever to discover and shop Korean and Asian beauty favorites all in one place. Whether it’s a cult classic, a new discovery or a product currently taking over your feed, there’s always more to explore at SM Beauty with #SoMuchKBeauty.

Skincare favorites worth discovering

Build a skincare routine that works for you with SM Beauty’s extensive selection of established favorites and emerging names. Shoppers can discover brands such as Deoproce, COSRX, Beauty of Joseon, Round Lab, Genabelle, Some By Mi, Torriden and many more—brands known for combining effective formulations with approachable, easy-to-follow skincare routines.

Japanese beauty favorites are also part of the mix, with brands such as Hada Labo, Senka, and Bioré available for shoppers looking to explore more of what Asian beauty has to offer.

Give your hair and scalp some love, too

The Asian beauty experience goes beyond skincare and makeup. SM Beauty also offers a wide selection of Korean and Asian hair and scalp care brands, including Tsubaki, Super Mild, and Fino, making it easier to give your hair routine the same attention as your skincare.

For an even easier shopping experience, select SM Beauty branches feature dedicated Korean and Asian beauty sections where customers can browse, discover, and try products in person.

With over 79 branches nationwide, SM Beauty puts some of Asia’s most exciting beauty finds within easy reach. Whether you’re already a K-beauty devotee or just beginning to explore Asian beauty, there’s always something new to add to your routine.

Discover your next beauty favorite at SM Beauty, where there’s always #SoMuchKBeauty to explore.

From September 15–21, visit the special pop-up at SM Mega Fashion Hall and experience even more Korean and Asian beauty finds firsthand.

Editor’s Note: This branded content is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.