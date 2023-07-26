How to create effective YouTube Shorts content

MANILA, Philippines — Everybody’s doing it, so why don’t you? Well, these days, you’ve got to go with the flow and do what everybody else is doing.

Just make sure that you do not hurt or harm anyone or anything in the process. And if you need instructions on how to do it, here’s YouTube’s own take on videos in YouTube Shorts format:

Decide on a theme

From niche to mainstream content, there's a wide range of topics you can choose from as a creator. Focus on the theme that you’re most passionate about, and build your audience and community.

Open strong

Use the first few seconds of your Short to make your viewers stay. Hook them in with something intriguing or compelling. You may open with a question and make them hang around until you reveal the answer, or promise them something they would definitely want to see and make sure you give it to them before your video ends.

Get to the point

Do not ramble and go into different directions in a short video. Make sure you edit your script well and quickly get to what people want to hear or see with your content.

Use trending music

When you use sounds for your Short, your content gets categorized under it. Naturally, that means using trending audio will increase the chances of more people watching your Short.

Promote your Short

To bring your content to more viewers, promote it on YouTube and beyond. Collaborate with other creators or pitch your content to relevant outlets to drive earned media. You may also use pinned comments to direct viewers to additional content on your channel.

Keep experimenting and uploading content

Like with long-form YouTube videos, if you stay consistent, keep creating, and keep improving your content game, it won’t be long before you thrive in this format. Be patient and remember that even on YouTube, success doesn’t happen overnight.

