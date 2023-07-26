^

Gadgets

How to create effective YouTube Shorts content

Dolly Dy-Zulueta - Philstar.com
July 26, 2023 | 12:30pm
How to create effective YouTube Shorts content
Here’s YouTube’s own take on videos in YouTube Shorts format:
Photo release

MANILA, Philippines — Everybody’s doing it, so why don’t you? Well, these days, you’ve got to go with the flow and do what everybody else is doing.

Just make sure that you do not hurt or harm anyone or anything in the process. And if you need instructions on how to do it, here’s YouTube’s own take on videos in YouTube Shorts format:

Decide on a theme

From niche to mainstream content, there's a wide range of topics you can choose from as a creator. Focus on the theme that you’re most passionate about, and build your audience and community.

Open strong

Use the first few seconds of your Short to make your viewers stay. Hook them in with something intriguing or compelling. You may open with a question and make them hang around until you reveal the answer, or promise them something they would definitely want to see and make sure you give it to them before your video ends.

Get to the point 

Do not ramble and go into different directions in a short video. Make sure you edit your script well and quickly get to what people want to hear or see with your content.

Use trending music

When you use sounds for your Short, your content gets categorized under it. Naturally, that means using trending audio will increase the chances of more people watching your Short.

Promote your Short

To bring your content to more viewers, promote it on YouTube and beyond. Collaborate with other creators or pitch your content to relevant outlets to drive earned media. You may also use pinned comments to direct viewers to additional content on your channel.

Keep experimenting and uploading content

Like with long-form YouTube videos, if you stay consistent, keep creating, and keep improving your content game, it won’t be long before you thrive in this format. Be patient and remember that even on YouTube, success doesn’t happen overnight.

RELATED: Fitness tip: 'Go to YouTube, instead of gyms'

vuukle comment

YOUTUBE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
DonBelle shares trick to erase 'unwanted' subjects
11 days ago

DonBelle shares trick to erase 'unwanted' subjects

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 11 days ago
Donny Pangilinan said that he has figured a way that could erase unwanted subjects in his photos. 
Gadgets
fbtw
Sneak peek at vivo&rsquo;s newest premium-looking, budget phone
Sponsored
13 days ago

Sneak peek at vivo’s newest premium-looking, budget phone

13 days ago
vivo is set to introduce vivo Y02t, another entry-level phone with a premium design this July 22.
Gadgets
fbtw
Hydrogen-fueled car sets new Guinness World Record
July 8, 2023 - 3:07pm

Hydrogen-fueled car sets new Guinness World Record

By Kristofer Purnell | July 8, 2023 - 3:07pm
Delft University of Technology students drove an EcoRunner XIII for 2,488 kilometers on just 950 grams of hydrogen...
Gadgets
fbtw
Hot-selling vivo Y36 in Malaysia, Thailand is coming soon in Philippines
Sponsored
June 30, 2023 - 4:00pm

Hot-selling vivo Y36 in Malaysia, Thailand is coming soon in Philippines

June 30, 2023 - 4:00pm
vivo's newest smartphone in its Y Series portfolio, vivo Y36, is coming soon to the Philippines after it was launched in Thailand...
Gadgets
fbtw
LIST: Areas accommodating extended SIM registration
June 30, 2023 - 12:22pm

LIST: Areas accommodating extended SIM registration

By Kathleen A. Llemit | June 30, 2023 - 12:22pm
It's not just kiddie parties that McDonald's is hosting these days. For those who are still thinking twice about registering...
Gadgets
fbtw
Infinix NOTE 30 VIP: The next-level fast charge is launching soon
Sponsored
June 20, 2023 - 9:00am

Infinix NOTE 30 VIP: The next-level fast charge is launching soon

June 20, 2023 - 9:00am
Infinix has just unveiled its latest addition to the NOTE Series, the Infinix NOTE 30 VIP, which is launching on June 25....
Gadgets
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with