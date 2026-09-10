Midea champions innovation and industry excellence, earns multiple Quill awards

Concepcion Midea Inc. Philippines, together with members of partner communications agency COMCO Southeast Asia, received the recognition at the 22nd Philippine Quill Awards.

MANILA, Philippines — The continued pursuit of innovation and deep collaboration with its nationwide network of stakeholders remain at the heart of Midea’s mission to deliver happiness to every Filipino household through meaningful home appliance solutions.

This commitment was recently recognized at the recent 22nd Philippine Quill Awards, where Midea received three awards for its milestone dealer and installer technician engagement initiatives, namely “Together Future Ready: 2025 AC Specialist Convention” and “Midea Club.”

The leading home appliance brand earned two accolades for its premier dealer engagement initiative, “Together Future Ready: 2025 AC Specialist Convention,” recognized under the Customer Relations and Special and Experiential Events category.

Held on the island of Boracay, the four-day immersive convention gathered 160 key air-conditioning dealers, influencers, and industry opinion leaders from across Luzon, the Visayas, and Mindanao. The convention highlighted Midea’s market leadership by launching new inverter air conditioning lines, alongside market insights, fellowship nights, and social activities.

Further strengthening its commitment to service excellence, Midea earned an award for “Midea Club: Reinventing Installer and Technician Engagement” under the Internal Communication category.

The program empowers HVAC installers and technicians nationwide through product training, financial rewards, cashback, and skills-building competitions. The initiative was highlighted by the Midea Club Flash Installation ASEAN Tournament 2025, where a Filipino technician dominated the regional grand finals in China as the overall champion.

“We sincerely thank IABC Philippines for honoring our commitment to our partner dealers, installers, and technicians. They have been the backbone of our business, and these recognitions inspire us to continue elevating industry standards, empowering our partners, and ensuring our technological advancements bring lasting value to the industry and Filipino households,” said Anna Marie Alejandro, General Manager of Concepcion Midea Inc. Philippines.

Organized by the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines, the Philippine Quill Awards represent the country's highest global standard for strategic and impactful business communication programs.

For more information about Midea and its upcoming stories, visit www.midea.com/ph, follow @midea_philippines on Instagram and TikTok @mideaphilippines, subscribe to Midea Philippines Official on YouTube, and like @MideaPhilippines on Facebook.

Editor’s Note: This press release is sponsored by Midea. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.